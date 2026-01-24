The Market In Numbers – 24 Jan 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 24 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
NZ50 13448.240 -1.97% -0.74% -0.74% -0.74% 6.71%
All Ordinaries 9189.90 -0.40% 1.86% 1.86% 1.86% 4.75%
S&P ASX 200 8860.10 -0.49% 1.64% 1.64% 1.64% 3.72%
S&P ASX 300 8830.50 -0.45% 1.70% 1.70% 1.70% 4.21%
Communication Services 1707.10 -1.56% -1.93% -1.93% -1.93% -7.87%
Consumer Discretionary 4004.60 -1.53% 0.29% 0.29% 0.29% -3.34%
Consumer Staples 11643.60 -1.45% 0.22% 0.22% 0.22% -3.92%
Energy 8943.80 3.56% 6.91% 6.91% 6.91% 3.10%
Financials 9105.40 -1.88% -2.47% -2.47% -2.47% -4.45%
Health Care 34425.50 0.42% 1.88% 1.88% 1.88% -17.25%
Industrials 8475.00 -1.46% 0.59% 0.59% 0.59% 1.88%
Info Technology 2099.00 -0.65% -2.56% -2.56% -2.56% -27.64%
Materials 23212.20 1.53% 9.90% 9.90% 9.90% 46.37%
Real Estate 3886.30 -2.01% -2.01% -2.01% -2.01% -0.32%
Utilities 9696.00 5.14% 0.40% 0.40% 0.40% 6.07%
A-REITs 1788.50 -2.09% -2.04% -2.04% -2.04% -0.13%
All Technology Index 3307.20 -1.83% -2.63% -2.63% -2.63% -18.22%
Banks 3939.40 -2.19% -3.17% -3.17% -3.17% -2.07%
Gold Index 21291.30 7.30% 14.02% 14.02% 14.02% 84.22%
Metals & Mining 8002.90 1.80% 10.13% 10.13% 10.13% 53.29%

The World

Index 24 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
FTSE100 10143.44 -0.90% 2.04% 2.04% 2.04% 15.78%
DAX30 24900.71 -1.57% 1.68% 1.68% 1.68% 4.15%
Hang Seng 26749.51 -0.36% 3.46% 3.46% 3.46% 11.12%
Nikkei 225 53846.87 -0.17% 6.97% 6.97% 6.97% 33.00%
NZ50 13448.240 -1.97% -0.74% -0.74% -0.74% 6.71%
DJIA 49098.71 -0.53% 1.51% 1.51% 1.51% 11.35%
S&P500 6915.61 -0.35% 0.28% 0.28% 0.28% 11.45%
Nasdaq Comp 23501.24 -0.06% 0.35% 0.35% 0.35% 15.37%

Metals & Minerals

Index 24 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
Gold (oz) 4926.96 6.72% 12.33% 12.33% 12.33% 49.20%
Silver (oz) 96.22 4.37% 23.49% 23.49% 23.49% 165.78%
Copper (lb) 5.7978 -3.13% 2.04% 2.04% 2.04% 13.78%
Aluminium (lb) 1.4251 -0.92% 6.55% 6.55% 6.55% 20.85%
Nickel (lb) 8.1034 -0.76% 8.23% 8.23% 8.23% 18.83%
Zinc (lb) 1.4652 -2.56% 5.14% 5.14% 5.14% 16.06%
Uranium (lb) weekly 85.15 5.40% 3.84% 3.84% 3.84% 8.26%
Iron Ore (t) 106.42 -0.90% -0.66% -0.66% -0.66% 12.63%

Energy

Index 24 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
West Texas Crude 59.43 0.46% 3.50% 3.50% 3.50% -9.29%
Brent Crude 64.13 0.74% 5.39% 5.39% 5.39% -4.00%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

