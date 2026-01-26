ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 26 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 33.790 27.37% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 17.410 -6.40% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.350 10.16% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.470 -5.50% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.600 9.52% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.530 -4.38% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.460 9.52% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.350 -4.17% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.940 7.64% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 8.180 -4.10% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 8.370 7.45% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 27.970 -3.88% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.920 7.42% GPT – GPT GROUP 5.290 -3.64% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.620 7.33% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 7.780 -3.59% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.860 6.34% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.090 -3.54% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 7.670 5.50% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 14.950 -3.36% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.360 5.43% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.770 -3.33% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 27.600 5.42% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 26.510 -3.32% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.560 5.41% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 163.000 -3.25% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.860 5.36% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.740 -2.86% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.970 5.35% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.680 -2.86% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 14.860 5.32% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.520 -2.82% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.150 5.30% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.090 -2.68% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.040 5.19% RMD – RESMED INC 37.410 -2.68% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.460 5.17% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 7.640 -2.68% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.400 4.85% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.650 -2.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms