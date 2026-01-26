Haier Shines at Australian Open 2026: Official Partner Elevates the Game with Smart Innovation and Purpose

PR NewsWire | Jan 26 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Haier, the world’s No.1 major home appliance brand, continues its strategic partnership with the Australian Open (AO) in 2026, shining brightly on one of the world’s most prestigious sporting stages. Returning to Melbourne Park, Haier is electrifying the tournament atmosphere, bridging the gap between elite athletic performance and the precision of smart home living to deliver a "Zero Distance" experience for fans globally.

This year, Haier’s presence extends beyond traditional branding, transforming the court into a platform for innovation and social good. During the tournament’s opening week, Haier captured the spotlight at the Charity Night.

In an exciting display of precision, top-tier players aimed their shots at Haier appliances positioned directly on the court. Haier washing machines and dryers served as high-value targets, and all proceeds from this challenge were donated to the Australian Tennis Foundation. By integrating its products into the heart of the action, Haier demonstrated how the brand facilitates a "better life," ensuring that the excitement of the game also supports the local community.

Beyond the spotlight, Haier also honors the "Unsung Heroes." Just as the umpire stands as a silent guardian of fair play, Haier’s appliances serve as the quiet backbone of millions of homes. Delivering "present yet unnoticed" performance, they serve as supporting actors in daily life while standing as the undisputed champion of industry innovation.

Up Your Home Game 

While Haier shines on the court, Haier Australia is helping local households achieve peak performance in their own daily lives. Running alongside the tournament, the "Up Your Home Game" campaign highlights how Haier’s smart technologies simplify modern living. "Find the Ball" Competition: Running until February 6, 2026, fans can visit the Haier website to search for a hidden tennis ball for a chance to win a premium laundry package.

Whether serving an ace or preparing a meal, performance matters. The campaign showcases "Ultra Fresh Air" technology in laundry appliances to keep activewear fresh, and ovens with Air Fry and Steam Assist Plus functions to make healthy, athlete-grade meal prep effortless.

As part of its global strategy to engage users, Haier also utilized the Australian Open as the launchpad for the Haier Fans Club 2026.

To inaugurate this global ecosystem, Haier hosted passionate fans and partners from around the world in Melbourne for an exclusive brand experience. The activation featured interactive clinics with tennis legends, offering fans a tangible example of the exclusive access the club provides. The Melbourne event marks the beginning of a worldwide roadmap that will include youth sports initiatives across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa, culminating in the Haier Fans Club Ultimate Cup in Qingdao, China.

For more information on Haier’s Australian Open partnership and local promotions, visit https://www.haier.com.au/promotions.

