Haier Shines at Australian Open 2026: Official Partner Elevates the Game with Smart Innovation and Purpose

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Haier, the world’s No.1 major home appliance brand, continues its strategic partnership with the Australian Open (AO) in 2026, shining brightly on one of the world’s most prestigious sporting stages. Returning to Melbourne Park, Haier is electrifying the tournament atmosphere, bridging the gap between elite athletic performance and the precision of smart home living to deliver a Zero Distance experience for fans globally.

This year, Haier’s presence transcends traditional branding, transforming the court into a dynamic platform for innovation and social impact.

In an exciting display of precision, top-tier players aimed their shots at Haier appliances positioned directly on the court. Haier washing machines and dryers served as high-value targets, and all proceeds from this challenge were donated to the Australian Tennis Foundation. By integrating its products into the heart of the action, Haier demonstrated how the brand facilitates a "better life," ensuring that the excitement of the game also supports the local community.



Just as the umpire stands as a silent guardian of fair play, Haier’s appliances serve as the quiet backbone of millions of homes. Delivering "present yet unnoticed" performance, they serve as supporting actors in daily life while standing as the undisputed champion of industry innovation.



"As we embark on another exciting chapter with the Australian Open, we are inspired to bring the spirit of this world-class event to fans everywhere," said Wang Meiyan, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of Haier Group. "In 2026, we are launching a comprehensive global roadmap that extends the excitement far beyond Melbourne. This initiative represents a year-long celebration of fan engagement, sports innovation, and technology, creating opportunities for communities across the globe to connect through their shared passion for sports."

To mark the launch, Haier has invited passionate fans from around the world to Melbourne, bringing them closer to the excitement of the Grand Slam. This exclusive activation features appearances by tennis legends Casey Dellacqua, Alicia Molik, Tommy Haas, who will lead interactive coaching clinics and engage directly with fans on-site.



Haier’s commitment to tennis extends well beyond the Australian summer. As a Gold Partner of the ATP Tour, Haier will continue to champion excellence throughout the 2026 season, with on-court brand visibility, premium hospitality experiences, and on-site product integration across major tournaments, providing a global platform to showcase its latest smart-living innovations. The brand will also benefit from exposure across ATP’s digital channels, reaching an online audience of more than one billion.

Following the Australian Open, Haier will roll out an ambitious "Future Champions" program, launching youth football tournaments across Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Japan. These initiatives will be complemented by celebrity football friendlies in the UK featuring local club legends, motivational workshops, and localized fan festivals. And Haier will continue its tradition of hosting the Haier Cup Badminton in Southeast Asia, while introducing the inaugural Haier Cup Basketball tournament this year to engage a broader demographic of young athletes.

The year-long journey culminates with the Haier Fans Club Ultimate Cup in Qingdao, China. This grand celebration will unite fan champions from football, basketball, and badminton tournaments worldwide for an unforgettable finale.

With the Australian Open as its launchpad, Haier projects to attract over 100,000 new global fans through this year-round engagement strategy. The Haier Fans Club 2026 amplifies the brand’s footprint, aligning it with the world’s most prestigious sporting events while promoting the vision of smart living to a global audience.

