A Major Low For Santos Shares (?)

This story features SANTOS LIMITED.

The company is included in ASX20, ASX50, ASX100, ASX200, ASX300 and ALL-ORDS

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities believes Santos shares have put in a major low with the share price embarking on a recovery. Is the energy sector building for a major advance later in the year?

By Michael Gable

The past week was another relatively flat one for markets. Locally, we had some strong jobs numbers which once again raises the question of whether there might be an interest rate hike on the way.

Inflation numbers out of the US also puts in doubt whether the US Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting rates.

In the US, despite the main indices not making much progress, we continue to see the rotation into smaller caps and away from the Mag 7.

Commodities continue to do well but some intraday selling overnight could see some of the resource stocks give back a bit this week.

We continue to believe the oil and the energy sector in general is building up to a big move higher this year.

Today we offer a technical view on Santos ((STO)).

Santos shares seem to be recovering off a low

There now appears to be a low in place for STO. In December, it broke under the October low, congested under it and then rallied back higher again (circled) on good volume.

There has also been some bullish divergence in place, which is a positive — this is where the RSI bottomed out in October, and started trending higher before the price bottomed out.

We expect a recovery from here in STO and current levels are a buying opportunity.

The first line of resistance is near $7.00. Initial stops can be considered under the January low at $5.90

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

