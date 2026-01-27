ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED 39.000 10.92% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.320 -11.11% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.860 8.31% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 84.630 -8.85% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 16.070 7.49% 360 – LIFE360 INC 30.870 -8.64% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 190.170 5.11% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 195.820 4.64% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 4.180 -6.49% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.420 4.41% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.150 -6.11% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.160 4.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 3.190 3.91% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 6.800 -5.29% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 31.070 3.88% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 16.010 -5.04% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 2.040 3.55% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 6.640 -4.60% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 2.990 3.46% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 4.130 -4.40% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 19.710 3.41% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.440 -4.35% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.210 3.17% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.710 -4.05% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.570 3.15% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.610 -4.04% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 12.810 3.14% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 8.050 -3.82% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.660 3.11% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.800 -3.74% AMC – AMCOR PLC 64.660 3.06% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.040 -3.35% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.050 3.02% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.880 -3.30% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 35.360 2.94% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 17.700 -3.28% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.710 2.93% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 34.550 -3.00%

