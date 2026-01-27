ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SNL – SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED
|39.000
|10.92%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.320
|-11.11%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.860
|8.31%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|84.630
|-8.85%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|16.070
|7.49%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|30.870
|-8.64%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|190.170
|5.11%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|-7.69%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|195.820
|4.64%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|4.180
|-6.49%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.420
|4.41%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.150
|-6.11%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.160
|4.35%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.170
|-5.56%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|3.190
|3.91%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|6.800
|-5.29%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|31.070
|3.88%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|16.010
|-5.04%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|2.040
|3.55%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.640
|-4.60%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|2.990
|3.46%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|4.130
|-4.40%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.710
|3.41%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.440
|-4.35%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.210
|3.17%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.710
|-4.05%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.570
|3.15%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.610
|-4.04%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|12.810
|3.14%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|8.050
|-3.82%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.660
|3.11%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.800
|-3.74%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|64.660
|3.06%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.040
|-3.35%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.050
|3.02%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.880
|-3.30%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|35.360
|2.94%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|17.700
|-3.28%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|13.710
|2.93%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|34.550
|-3.00%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On