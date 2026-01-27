Heartbeats Shareholder Mr Lu Min Yong Honoured as “Global Chinese Role Model” at the 2026 Spring Festival Gala Evening

PR NewsWire | 11:08 AM

SYDNEY and BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Heartbeats proudly congratulates its shareholder, Lu Min Yong, on being awarded the title of "??????" (Global Chinese Role Model) at the Global Chinese Spring Festival Gala Evening held as part of the 2026 Chinese New Year celebrations in Beijing, China.

This honour recognises Mr Yong’s exceptional contribution to business leadership, cross-border collaboration, and nation-building infrastructure, most notably through his leadership of CREGA Australia Pty Ltd, which played a critical role in Australia’s landmark Sydney Western Harbour Tunnel.

Through CREGA’s partnership with global engineering leaders, Mr Yong helped deliver some of the most advanced large-diameter tunnel boring machines ever deployed in the Southern Hemisphere. These achievements not only set new technical benchmarks for Australian infrastructure, but also demonstrated how precision engineering, long-term vision, and international cooperation can deliver projects of national significance. The Harbour Tunnel project stands as a defining example of Mr Yong’s ability to translate ambition into execution at the highest level.

Beyond infrastructure, Mr Yong’s story is also one of personal discipline and deep respect for science. Now in his 70s, he continues to lead and oversee multiple large-scale businesses across property, engineering, hospitality, sport, green technology, and health. He has never viewed age as a signal to slow down, because, in his words, success is sustained not by time, but by vitality.

This belief is what naturally connects Mr Yong to Heartbeats AU Pty Ltd. As a strong advocate of evidence-based thinking, he sees health not as a lifestyle trend, but as strategic infrastructure for human performance. The philosophy behind Heartbeats, adding life into years, not just years into life resonates deeply with his own experience. It is this foundation of physical resilience, mental clarity, and purpose that enables him to remain fully engaged, decisive, and forward-looking well beyond the age when many consider retirement.

Heartbeats was founded by Professor Hosen Kiat, one of the world’s most highly cited clinical cardiologists, to translate rigorous medical science into practical, everyday guidance for long-term health and longevity. Mr Yong’s support reflects a shared conviction: that the next era of leadership whether in infrastructure, business, or society will be defined by those who understand health as the ultimate enabler of sustained impact.

"True longevity is not about stepping back," Mr Yong said. "It is about having the capacity, physically and mentally to continue building, contributing, and leading. Heartbeats represents that philosophy grounded in science."

As Heartbeats continues to expand its global education and preventive health initiatives, Mr Lu Min Yong’s journey from delivering nation-shaping infrastructure to championing human longevity stands as a powerful example of how science, purpose, and endurance can shape a life without limits.

