ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.730 17.08% 360 – LIFE360 INC 28.520 -7.61%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.590 10.68% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.690 -7.18%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 10.00% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.680 -6.84%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.680 7.41% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.830 -6.62%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.940 5.37% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.460 -6.12%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 18.520 4.63% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.220 -5.93%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 16.780 4.42% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.320 -5.84%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.680 4.35% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.030 -5.50%
EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 15.350 4.00% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.950 -5.50%
DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.710 3.83% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -5.09%
DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.910 3.66% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.310 -4.89%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.870 3.57% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.730 -4.64%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.840 3.50% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.370 -4.59%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.180 3.32% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.950 -4.41%
NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 28.600 3.25% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 24.990 -4.22%
AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 87.230 3.07% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.840 -4.16%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.820 3.02% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.870 -4.01%
VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 6.180 3.00% XYZ – BLOCK INC 92.330 -3.96%
PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.730 2.87% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.150 -3.89%
NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.440 2.84% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 60.700 -3.76%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-01-26

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Are Gold & Silver Buyers Off Their Rockers?

11:44 AM - Commodities
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 28, 2026

11:00 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 28-Jan-2026

10:50 AM - Weekly Reports
5
Technical Views On Nasdaq, ASX200 & Gold

10:30 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia
4
Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Jan 20 2026 - Weekly Reports
5
The Market In Numbers – 10 Jan 2026

Jan 10 2026 - Australia
6
Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Jan 15 2026 - International