ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.730
|17.08%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|28.520
|-7.61%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.590
|10.68%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.690
|-7.18%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.980
|10.00%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.680
|-6.84%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|7.680
|7.41%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.830
|-6.62%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|13.940
|5.37%
|MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.460
|-6.12%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|18.520
|4.63%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.220
|-5.93%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|16.780
|4.42%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|10.320
|-5.84%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.680
|4.35%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.030
|-5.50%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|15.350
|4.00%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.950
|-5.50%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.710
|3.83%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.050
|-5.09%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|9.910
|3.66%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.310
|-4.89%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.870
|3.57%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.730
|-4.64%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.840
|3.50%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.370
|-4.59%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|2.180
|3.32%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.950
|-4.41%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|28.600
|3.25%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|24.990
|-4.22%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|87.230
|3.07%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.840
|-4.16%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.820
|3.02%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.870
|-4.01%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|6.180
|3.00%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|92.330
|-3.96%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.730
|2.87%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|29.150
|-3.89%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.440
|2.84%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|60.700
|-3.76%
