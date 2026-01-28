ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.730 17.08% 360 – LIFE360 INC 28.520 -7.61% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.590 10.68% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.690 -7.18% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.980 10.00% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.680 -6.84% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.680 7.41% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.830 -6.62% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 13.940 5.37% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.460 -6.12% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 18.520 4.63% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.220 -5.93% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 16.780 4.42% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 10.320 -5.84% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.680 4.35% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.030 -5.50% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 15.350 4.00% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.950 -5.50% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.710 3.83% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -5.09% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 9.910 3.66% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.310 -4.89% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.870 3.57% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.730 -4.64% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.840 3.50% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.370 -4.59% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.180 3.32% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.950 -4.41% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 28.600 3.25% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 24.990 -4.22% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 87.230 3.07% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.840 -4.16% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.820 3.02% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.870 -4.01% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 6.180 3.00% XYZ – BLOCK INC 92.330 -3.96% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.730 2.87% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.150 -3.89% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.440 2.84% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 60.700 -3.76%

