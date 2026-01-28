Webull launches Advanced US Options for Australian investors

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Australian investors to gain access to sophisticated multi-leg option strategies

New Option Builder tool guides users to construct strategies and understand outcomes

AI-powered daily summaries deliver volatility insights and risk analysis

Priced at US$0.50 per contract, the offering is amongst the most competitive in Australia

SYDNEY, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Webull Australia"), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL), the owner of the Webull trading platform, has today launched Advanced US Options (Level 3), bringing sophisticated multi-leg option strategies to local investors.

Advanced US Options equips Australian investors with the ability to build and execute complex trading approaches, allowing users to both manage risk and capture opportunities within the US markets.

Webull has also launched several powerful tools designed to help traders navigate the volatile US market conditions with greater precision and confidence, including a new Option Builder tool and AI-powered daily summaries.

"The launch of Advanced US Options is a big step forward for Australian investors who want to take their trading to the next level," said Rob Talevski, CEO of Webull Securities Australia. "We’re combining sophisticated strategy tools with AI-driven insights and market-leading pricing, removing the cost and complexity hurdles for these products."

Key features include:

Level 3 Option Strategies: Webull users can now navigate volatile US markets with sophisticated multi-leg option strategies designed to help experienced investors build and execute complex trading approaches.

Webull users can now navigate volatile US markets with sophisticated multi-leg option strategies designed to help experienced investors build and execute complex trading approaches. Option Builder: Construct option combinations with the user-friendly Option Builder tool. This feature guides investors to create multi-leg strategies and to better understand potential outcomes.

Construct option combinations with the user-friendly Option Builder tool. This feature guides investors to create multi-leg strategies and to better understand potential outcomes. Options Daily AI Summary: AI-powered daily market analysis that summarises volatility trends of each underlying asset and provides insights into potential outcomes and risks based on different scenarios, helping investors understand how market conditions could impact their positions.

AI-powered daily market analysis that summarises volatility trends of each underlying asset and provides insights into potential outcomes and risks based on different scenarios, helping investors understand how market conditions could impact their positions. Low-Cost Trading: One of the most competitive pricing structures in the market at just US$0.50 per contract, lowering the barrier for better investment outcomes.

"This launch reinforces our commitment to democratising access to global markets," Talevski added. "Australian investors deserve the same tools and opportunities as traders anywhere else in the world."

Advanced US Options are now available to eligible Webull Australia users.

Visit webull.com.au/us-options to learn more.

ENDS

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

webull@cognitomedia.com

About Webull Australia

Webull Securities (Australia) Pty. Ltd. is a leading financial services provider, holding an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 536980) and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). As a trading participant of both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe Australia, and a principal member of the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association, Webull ensures the highest standards of service and security. Learn more at Webull.com.au.

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 24 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/

