ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-01-26

Daily Market Reports | Jan 29 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.910 12.36% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.550 -14.09%
REH – REECE LIMITED 14.820 7.16% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.450 -13.69%
BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.990 5.85% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.590 -9.11%
NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 19.520 5.40% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.050 -8.49%
SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 21.310 5.23% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.280 4.59% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.880 -7.84%
CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 17.540 4.53% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.160 -5.88%
GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 8.420 3.57% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.090 -5.86%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.050 3.54% IGO – IGO LIMITED 8.570 -5.82%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.900 3.45% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.470 -5.71%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.030 3.41% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.840 -5.64%
IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.590 3.41% APZ – ASPEN GROUP LIMITED 5.180 -5.47%
AZJ – AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.700 3.35% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.890 -5.03%
QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.330 3.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.600 -4.96%
NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 29.490 3.11% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.080 -4.89%
ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.670 3.09% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 22.430 -4.76%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.460 2.94% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.460 -4.71%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.680 2.63% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.650 -4.62%
NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 188.470 2.55% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 7.670 -4.60%
FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.880 2.49% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.590 -4.57%

