Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 29, 2026

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

360 AGN AUB BOT CVN GGP HGO JHX KAR MHJ NCK NWS ORG PMT PNR REA REH RWC SEK SFR SNL STO TLX VAU WC8

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $28.52

Canaccord Genuity rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Life360’s preliminary 4Q2025 update eased concerns around user growth, triggering a sharp after-hours rally, Canaccord Genuity notes.

Monthly active users (MAU) came in around 1% above consensus, while paying circles were slightly ahead of the broker’s expectations, with preliminary 2025 ranges implying a 4.5% beat on revenue and a 12% beat on adjusted earnings (EBITDA) versus consensus.

Management indicated overall MAU growth of around 20% for 2026, above market expectations of circa 17%, suggesting the 3Q slowdown was largely transitory, according to Canaccord.

Buy is retained with an unchanged US$115 target price for Nasdaq listed stock.

This report was published on January 22, 2026.

Current Price is $28.52. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $48.56, suggesting upside of 65.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 57.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 49.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 52.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 56.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 66.31 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 43.01. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 82.5, implying annual growth of 58.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.5.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

AGN ARGENICA THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.26

Petra Capital rates ((AGN)) as Buy (1) -

Argenica’s 2QFY26 quarterly update was in line, with no material surprises following completion of the Seanson phase 2 stroke trial, Moelis notes.

Cash at December end was $5.0m, modestly ahead of expectations, with the balance sheet supported by a forecast $4m R&D rebate and up to $1.2m in non-dilutive grant funding, funding the group through to the start of a Phase 2b stroke trial later in calendar 2026.

Commentary notes net operating cash outflow fell sharply to $1.4m from $4.1m in the prior quarter. Buy retained. Target price unchanged at 64c.

This report was published on January 28, 2026.

Target price is $0.64 Current Price is $0.26 Difference: $0.38

If AGN meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 146% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 7.43.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 6.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.94.

AUB AUB GROUP LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $30.40

Jarden rates ((AUB)) as Overweight (2) -

AUB Group’s push further offshore accelerates with the agreed acquisition of a 95.9% stake in UK broker Prestige for -$432m, materially expanding its international footprint, Jarden comments.

The deal, alongside step up agency acquisitions, is expected to be EPS neutral to mildly accretive pre synergies, while supporting margin expansion in International towards the medium term 32% target from 23.5% in FY25.

Management's FY26 guidance excluding Prestige is re-affirmed.

The analyst lifts EPS estimates by 0.6% for FY26 and 1.6% for FY27, with the equity raising impact more than offset by incremental earnings from Prestige, step ups and cost out benefits.

Overweight rating is retained and the target price lifts to $38.20 from $37.90.

This report was published on January 28, 2026.

Target price is $38.20 Current Price is $30.40 Difference: $7.8

If AUB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $38.42, suggesting upside of 26.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 104.00 cents and EPS of 190.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 188.1, implying annual growth of 21.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 102.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.1.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 116.00 cents and EPS of 212.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.82%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 204.3, implying annual growth of 8.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 111.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

