CSTS Enterprises Appointed Asia-Pacific General Sales Agent by Iron Creek Bay Estate

Hong Kong sports and corporate travel group secures exclusive rights to Australian award-winning eco-resort

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CSTS Enterprises, Hong Kong’s innovative sports and entertainment tourism and corporate travel management specialist, has been appointed Asia-Pacific General Sales Agent by Iron Creek Bay Estate, an Australian award-winning eco-resort. This exclusive partnership unlocks Tasmania’s authentic and sustainable stays for corporate groups, incentive travellers, destination wedding parties and family holidays across Asia-Pacific.

Located just a short drive from Hobart Airport in Sorell, Iron Creek Bay Estate offers spacious 3-5 room private Pavilions perfect for family gatherings, wedding parties and corporate retreats, alongside cosy guest rooms surrounded by native Tasmanian landscaping. Guests enjoy gym, guest lounge and laundry facilities, plus Australian eco-friendly ORANA bathroom amenities.

The estate’s signature ORANI Restaurant serves chef-driven, locally-sourced farmhouse cuisine with panoramic views across cherry orchards to Iron Creek Bay and Mount Wellington – the ideal romantic backdrop for destination weddings and sunset celebrations featuring Tasmanian wines and craft spirits.

"Iron Creek Bay Estate represents the perfect complement to our tourism portfolio as we expand incentive travel offerings across Asia-Pacific," William Lau, Regional Director, Business Development at CSTS, said. "This partnership positions CSTS to deliver Tasmania’s world-class eco-tourism to our Fortune 500 corporate clients, wedding planners and families seeking unique destinations for celebrations and bonding experiences."

"We are delighted to appoint CSTS as our Asia-Pacific GSA. Their proven expertise in high-end corporate travel and deep regional networks will bring premium Asian groups to experience Tasmania’s pristine natural beauty and our bespoke hospitality," Rod Black, General Manager, Hotels at Iron Creek Bay Estate, said. "From Pavilion-based executive retreats to ORANI Restaurant family dinners, Iron Creek Bay is ready to welcome Asia-Pacific’s discerning travellers."

This partnership represents a strategic win for Tasmania’s eco and premium tourism sectors. With Asia-Pacific markets representing close to 70% of Australia’s inbound tourism spend[1], Iron Creek Bay Estate gains a powerful platform through CSTS’s established corporate relationships and high-net-worth networks across Greater China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

The collaboration also supports Tasmania’s ambition to position itself as Asia-Pacific’s premier eco-luxury wedding and family holiday destination, capitalising on growing demand for sustainable, nature-immersed celebrations

Asia-Pacific clients can secure priority bookings and exclusive rates via https://ticketing.connexustravel.com/products.

About CSTS Enterprises Inc.

CSTS Enterprises is an innovative sports and entertainment tourism and travel technology group. CSTS is dedicated to becoming a global expert in developing and managing innovative, end-to-end integrated marketing solutions and services that connect major sports and entertainment events with regional and local brands.

At its core, CSTS is a provider of innovative solutions across corporate travel, integrated marketing, and advanced technology services. Through deep knowledge of the industry and advanced technologies, CSTS delivers tech-enabled efficiency and cost-effective travel programs, transforming corporate travel into a seamless, value-driven experience.

For more information, please visit https://csts-enterprises.com/ or follow our Linkedin for latest updates.

[1] Source: Tourism Research Australia, International Visitor Survey 2024-2025; Data as of year ending September 2025

About Iron Creek Bay Estate

Iron Creek Bay Estate is a coastal eco-resort, located just minutes from Hobart Airport in Sorell, Tasmania. Featuring spacious 3-5 room private Pavilions ideal for corporate groups and cosy king/twin guestrooms, the estate offers native Tasmanian landscaping, gym facilities, guest lounge and eco-friendly ORANA bathroom amenities.

Signature ORANI Restaurant delivers chef-driven, locally-sourced farmhouse cuisine with sweeping views across cherry orchards to Iron Creek Bay and Mount Wellington. The restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch, with seasonal dinners and bespoke wedding menus. ORANI provides an idyllic setting for weddings and sunset celebrations featuring local wines and craft spirits overlooking the bay.

For more information, visit www.ironcreekbay.com.au

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "plan," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "expect," "aim," "believe," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "is/are likely to," "could" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CSTS’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and CSTS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contacts

Danny Leung

Corporate Communications, CSTS Enterprises

Phone:?+852 9709 4924

Email: danny.leung@csts-enterprises.com

Website: https://csts-enterprises.com/

