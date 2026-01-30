ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|6.310
|5.87%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.140
|-12.50%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.150
|5.50%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.280
|-11.72%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|16.200
|3.71%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.400
|-10.26%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.540
|3.13%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|7.590
|-9.86%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.340
|3.03%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.980
|-9.70%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.700
|3.03%
|LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED
|1.860
|-9.27%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.940
|2.65%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|-8.33%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.010
|2.49%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.670
|-8.22%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|2.280
|2.24%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.660
|-8.18%
|DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED
|8.050
|2.16%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|173.280
|-8.06%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|269.100
|1.99%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|8.620
|-8.00%
|ALQ – ALS LIMITED
|24.640
|1.94%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|2.100
|-7.89%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|13.410
|1.90%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|14.790
|-7.85%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|22.100
|1.84%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|5.900
|-7.81%
|MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED
|31.140
|1.73%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.320
|-7.52%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.310
|1.71%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.400
|-6.98%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|12.550
|1.70%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|7.450
|-6.88%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|32.200
|1.61%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.850
|-6.85%
|CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT
|3.930
|1.55%
|PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED
|5.090
|-6.78%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|70.020
|1.51%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.830
|-6.66%
