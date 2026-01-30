ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-01-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 6.310 5.87% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 -12.50% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.150 5.50% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.280 -11.72% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 16.200 3.71% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.400 -10.26% RMD – RESMED INC 37.540 3.13% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 7.590 -9.86% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.340 3.03% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.980 -9.70% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.700 3.03% LTR – LIONTOWN LIMITED 1.860 -9.27% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.940 2.65% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.010 2.49% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.670 -8.22% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 2.280 2.24% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.660 -8.18% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 8.050 2.16% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 173.280 -8.06% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 269.100 1.99% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 8.620 -8.00% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 24.640 1.94% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 2.100 -7.89% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.410 1.90% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 14.790 -7.85% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 22.100 1.84% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 5.900 -7.81% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 31.140 1.73% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.320 -7.52% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.310 1.71% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.400 -6.98% EVT – EVT LIMITED 12.550 1.70% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 7.450 -6.88% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 32.200 1.61% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 19.850 -6.85% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.930 1.55% PNR – PANTORO GOLD LIMITED 5.090 -6.78% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 70.020 1.51% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.830 -6.66%

