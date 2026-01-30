EconomyBookings Statement to the Media

PR NewsWire | 10:11 AM

SYDNEY, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SIA Booking Group Corporation (trading as EconomyBookings) acknowledges the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) infringement notices and allegations regarding aspects of how prices were displayed to consumers on our website in the Australian market. The company has paid penalties totalling A$39,600.

The pricing display practice in question is no longer used. "We have updated our booking experience to make the total price more prominent earlier in the process, including any pre-selected optional extras, and to clearly label what is optional," said Alens Baibekovs, Chairman of the Board, SIA Booking Group Corporation.

"We apologise to customers who may have experienced confusion as a result of this issue. While the total price was displayed prior to payment, we recognise that clearer pricing information earlier in the booking journey is important for customers to make informed choices."

"We take this matter seriously. Our priority is honest, clear, and transparent communication with our customers. We are strengthening internal quality controls around pricing displays and compliance to ensure our customer experience meets both legal requirements and the standard of clarity customers expect," Mr Baibekovs said.

Customers with questions about their booking can contact our customer support team through the websites contact form.

Payment of a penalty specified in an infringement notice is not an admission of a contravention of the Australian Consumer Law.

