Next Week At A Glance – 3-6 Feb 2026

-Reportedly former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson said, “A week is a long time in politics”, the same can easily be applied to stock markets with high volatility featuring beneath share market indices

-Look no further than one of the world’s largest companies, Microsoft, losing almost -10% of its value post the latest quarter update, or -US$357bn in market cap. Extreme US share price moves post earnings is the flavour du jour for the start of 2026, no doubt an indicator of what Australian investors can expect in the February reporting season.

-While it was a shortened week for the ASX200, there was no absence of twists and turns, with quarterly updates coming thick and fast, precious metal prices, notably silver and gold, reaching new all-time highs and reports of Sprott Physical Uranium Trust buying U308 sending uranium futures on fire and tagging Australian U308 stocks along.

-The big macro news came via a hotter than expected December quarter CPI print which has compelled several economists to pencil in the start of RBA interest rate hikes, starting next Tuesday, February 3.

-RBC Capital noted, “We’re not wedded to timing but believe the path of least regret is to act sooner rather than later, then go again in May unless Q1-26 CPI shows enough material signs of improvement or the labour market weakens.”

-The US Federal Reserve stayed on hold as largely expected, with President Trump expected to announce the new Chair imminently.

-Geo-politics has eased back from some of the heightened Greenland and tariff threats, but oil and LNG prices have received a fillip on a possible US attack on Iran. Time will tell.

-The ASX200 has gained around 1% this week and is trading some -2% below its 52-week high. Energy rose over 5%, materials rallied another 3.5% to be up almost 45% over the last year. On Friday, the last month of January saw a rally in healthcare stocks, led by ResMed ((RMD)) earnings beat. Information technology fell another -5.9%, down -30% for the last year.

-The strength of the Australian dollar alongside general US dollar weakness was also a key feature for the week, a trend which may persist, albeit not in a straight line as central bank stances diverge and support for commodity-based currencies like the AUD persists.

-A stronger AUD may be a key feature for companies with large USD-denominated earnings in the February reporting season, which starts next week with a trickle of companies. Remember to stay tuned to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor for updates (https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Ausgrid and the NSW government have started the $3bn sale of Plus Es smart meters business

-Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) is looking to exit Paraway Pastoral Company after 18-years of ownership

-Citi is looking for non-binding indicative offers for HSBC Australia’s loan book by Feb 3

-Quadrant Private Equity is launching a $400m-plus recapitalision for the healthcare equipment provider Aidacare.

-Airtrunk secures $1.8bn debt package for its Johor Bahru 1 data centre in Malaysia

-AUB Group ((AUB)) is acquiring UK broker Prestige in a -$432m transaction and launches $400m equity raising

-Glencore’s bribery lawsuits are a risk to the merger talks with Rio Tinto ((RIO))

-Lincoln Place to go on sale in March with developers and private equity firms expected to bid

-Steel Dynamics CEO blames BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) for rejecting the $30 per share takeover bid

-Amazon is teaming up with Harris Farm to challenge Woolworths Group ((WOW)) and Coles Group ((COL)) in fresh food delivery

-Humm Group ((HUM)) is under takeover panel review over alleged takeover bid mishandling and related-party stock dealings

-Dan Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point is reported as trying to force CoStar Group to change board directors and restructure operations

-Galan Lithium ((GLN)) raises $40m after the share price triples in last year

-Anthropic is set to raise US$20bn which would value the company at US$350bn

-Glencore directors have reported “skin in the game” amid the Rio Tinto ((RIO)) talks

-Blackstone delays Iress ((IRE)) buyout due to a price and earnings review

-Smartgroup ((SIQ)) is looking at a scrip merger with FleetPartners Group ((FPR)) amidst private equity interest

-Energy Transition Materials ((ETM)) is seeking $20m for a Nasdaq listing

-Koala is readying for $400m IPO stressing growth beyond mattresses

-Rokt rules out IPO in 2026 due to AI anxiety in public markets

-Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) is planning to sell its radio network, with Arthur Laundy tipped as the possible buyer

-Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) is apparently negotiating with UniSuper ahead of the $11.6bn bid for Qube Holdings ((QUB))

-Mayne Pharma ((MYX)) is seeking legal cost from failed Cossette takeover

-ioneer ((INR)) has launched a $72m capital raising at a discount to encourage investors

-Brightstar Resources ((BTR)) has launched a $150m capital raising to fund construction of Goldfield hub

-Wiluna Mining to relist via $400m IPO as the gold price surges

-Rare earths stocks fell yesterday on reports the US Administration does not support mandated floor prices for their products

