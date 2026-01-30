Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 January 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 22 January 2026 to 29 January 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Friday 23 January 2026 Our top ten news stories from 15 January 2026 to 22 January 2026

2 – The Short Report – 23 Jan 2026 Friday 23 January 2026 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

3 – Focus On Telix’ Guidance Post Annus Horribilis Thursday 22 January 2026 As Telix Pharmaceuticals turns the page on 2025, its annus horribilis, analysts remain optimistic around a potential valuation re-rating

4 – ASIC Watch: CFD Sector Faces $40m Refund Bill Thursday 22 January 2026 ASIC has secured nearly $40m in refunds for over 38,000 retail CFD investors following a sector-wide review exposing systemic Design and Distribution Obligation breaches

5 – Rudi’s View: Key Picks & Sector Favourites Thursday 22 January 2026 The focus among local analysts is shifting towards sector updates and reviews of projections and expectations in light of what is likely to be yet another ultra-volatile roller coaster for Australian investors

6 – Uranium Week: No Shortage Of Bullish Sentiment Tuesday 27 January 2026 Uranium stocks including Paladin Energy rallied on higher weekly spot U308 price and SPUT looking to raise more funds

7 – Microcap Blackpearl Seeking AI Success In USA Thursday 29 January 2026 NZ-based Microcap Blackpearl is seeking greatness by marketing its AI-based solutions to SMEs in the USA

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 23-01-26 Tuesday 27 January 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Challenging Year Ahead For Karoon Energy Thursday 29 January 2026 Following a strong final quarter in 2025, Karoon Energy faces a challenging, investment-heavy 2026 under a new CEO amidst a tough oil market

10 – The Market In Numbers – 24 Jan 2026 Saturday 24 January 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

