Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 January 2026

Weekly Reports | 10:50 AM

Our top ten news from 22 January 2026 to 29 January 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 23 January 2026

Friday 23 January 2026

Our top ten news stories from 15 January 2026 to 22 January 2026

2 – The Short Report – 23 Jan 2026

Friday 23 January 2026

FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

3 – Focus On Telix’ Guidance Post Annus Horribilis

Thursday 22 January 2026

As Telix Pharmaceuticals turns the page on 2025, its annus horribilis, analysts remain optimistic around a potential valuation re-rating

4 – ASIC Watch: CFD Sector Faces $40m Refund Bill

Thursday 22 January 2026

ASIC has secured nearly $40m in refunds for over 38,000 retail CFD investors following a sector-wide review exposing systemic Design and Distribution Obligation breaches

5 – Rudi’s View: Key Picks & Sector Favourites

Thursday 22 January 2026

The focus among local analysts is shifting towards sector updates and reviews of projections and expectations in light of what is likely to be yet another ultra-volatile roller coaster for Australian investors

6 – Uranium Week: No Shortage Of Bullish Sentiment

Tuesday 27 January 2026

Uranium stocks including Paladin Energy rallied on higher weekly spot U308 price and SPUT looking to raise more funds

7 – Microcap Blackpearl Seeking AI Success In USA

Thursday 29 January 2026

NZ-based Microcap Blackpearl is seeking greatness by marketing its AI-based solutions to SMEs in the USA

8 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 23-01-26

Tuesday 27 January 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

9 – Challenging Year Ahead For Karoon Energy

Thursday 29 January 2026

Following a strong final quarter in 2025, Karoon Energy faces a challenging, investment-heavy 2026 under a new CEO amidst a tough oil market

10 – The Market In Numbers – 24 Jan 2026

Saturday 24 January 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

