The Market In Numbers – 31 Jan 2026

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 31 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) NZ50 13423.180 -0.19% -0.92% -0.92% -0.92% 6.51% All Ordinaries 9164.80 -0.27% 1.58% 1.58% 1.58% 4.47% S&P ASX 200 8869.10 0.10% 1.74% 1.74% 1.74% 3.83% S&P ASX 300 8828.90 -0.02% 1.69% 1.69% 1.69% 4.19% Communication Services 1710.20 0.18% -1.75% -1.75% -1.75% -7.71% Consumer Discretionary 3956.80 -1.19% -0.91% -0.91% -0.91% -4.49% Consumer Staples 11789.80 1.26% 1.48% 1.48% 1.48% -2.71% Energy 9324.00 4.25% 11.46% 11.46% 11.46% 7.48% Financials 9167.60 0.68% -1.81% -1.81% -1.81% -3.79% Health Care 34463.50 0.11% 1.99% 1.99% 1.99% -17.16% Industrials 8396.70 -0.92% -0.34% -0.34% -0.34% 0.94% Info Technology 1960.30 -6.61% -9.00% -9.00% -9.00% -32.42% Materials 23254.50 0.18% 10.10% 10.10% 10.10% 46.64% Real Estate 3844.50 -1.08% -3.07% -3.07% -3.07% -1.39% Utilities 9718.70 0.23% 0.63% 0.63% 0.63% 6.31% A-REITs 1770.50 -1.01% -3.03% -3.03% -3.03% -1.14% All Technology Index 3126.20 -5.47% -7.96% -7.96% -7.96% -22.70% Banks 3967.60 0.72% -2.48% -2.48% -2.48% -1.37% Gold Index 20894.90 -1.86% 11.90% 11.90% 11.90% 80.79% Metals & Mining 8022.70 0.25% 10.40% 10.40% 10.40% 53.67%

The World

Index 31 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) FTSE100 10223.54 0.79% 2.85% 2.85% 2.85% 16.69% DAX30 24538.81 -1.45% 0.20% 0.20% 0.20% 2.63% Hang Seng 27387.11 2.38% 5.93% 5.93% 5.93% 13.77% Nikkei 225 53322.85 -0.97% 5.93% 5.93% 5.93% 31.70% NZ50 13423.180 -0.19% -0.92% -0.92% -0.92% 6.51% DJIA 48892.47 -0.42% 1.09% 1.09% 1.09% 10.88% S&P500 6939.03 0.34% 0.62% 0.62% 0.62% 11.83% Nasdaq Comp 23461.82 -0.17% 0.18% 0.18% 0.18% 15.18%

Metals & Minerals

Index 31 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) Gold (oz) 5426.36 10.14% 23.71% 23.71% 23.71% 64.32% Silver (oz) 116.72 21.31% 49.80% 49.80% 49.80% 222.40% Copper (lb) 6.2547 7.88% 10.08% 10.08% 10.08% 22.75% Aluminium (lb) 1.4657 2.85% 9.59% 9.59% 9.59% 24.30% Nickel (lb) 8.2459 1.76% 10.13% 10.13% 10.13% 20.92% Zinc (lb) 1.5571 6.27% 11.73% 11.73% 11.73% 23.33% Uranium (lb) weekly 88.00 3.35% 7.32% 7.32% 7.32% 11.89% Iron Ore (t) 105.77 -0.61% -1.27% -1.27% -1.27% 11.94%

Energy

Index 31 Jan 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26) West Texas Crude 65.36 9.98% 13.83% 13.83% 13.83% -0.24% Brent Crude 69.50 8.37% 14.22% 14.22% 14.22% 4.04%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

