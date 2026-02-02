ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.160 14.29% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 6.190 -14.03%
NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.220 6.09% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.680 -12.13%
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.770 5.48% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.790 -11.20%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.430 4.88% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 155.960 -10.00%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.450 3.92% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 6.760 -9.26%
UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.600 3.49% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.100 -9.09%
HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.930 3.33% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -9.09%
WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.120 3.28% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.240 -8.82%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.800 2.86% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.170 -8.59%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.630 2.66% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.730 -8.47%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.720 2.64% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.790 -8.21%
SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.360 2.61% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 6.970 -8.17%
IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.410 2.50% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.400 -8.16%
PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.390 2.33% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.610 -8.10%
TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.330 2.32% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 26.600 -8.09%
ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.790 2.20% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.760 -8.03%
NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 44.800 2.17% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.930 -8.00%
MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.570 2.01% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 13.650 -7.71%
ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 26.330 2.01% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.940 -7.62%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.100 1.94% ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.520 -7.32%

