ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.160
|14.29%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|6.190
|-14.03%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.220
|6.09%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.680
|-12.13%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.770
|5.48%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.790
|-11.20%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.430
|4.88%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|155.960
|-10.00%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.450
|3.92%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|6.760
|-9.26%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.600
|3.49%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.100
|-9.09%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.930
|3.33%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.100
|-9.09%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|9.120
|3.28%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|4.240
|-8.82%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|1.800
|2.86%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.170
|-8.59%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.630
|2.66%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.730
|-8.47%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.720
|2.64%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.790
|-8.21%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.360
|2.61%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|6.970
|-8.17%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.410
|2.50%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|5.400
|-8.16%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.390
|2.33%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.610
|-8.10%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|12.330
|2.32%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|26.600
|-8.09%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.790
|2.20%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|6.760
|-8.03%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|44.800
|2.17%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.930
|-8.00%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|4.570
|2.01%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|13.650
|-7.71%
|ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED
|26.330
|2.01%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.940
|-7.62%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.100
|1.94%
|ALK – ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.520
|-7.32%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On