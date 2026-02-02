GLP-1s Drive Strong Quarter For ResMed

Australia | 2:20 PM

It was once feared weight-loss drugs would crush demand for sleep apnoea products. ResMed’s December quarter has shown very much the opposite is true.

ResMed’s December quarter beats across most metrics

US mask/device sales the standout

GLP-1’s support increasing demand, as foreshadowed by management

Further double-digit earnings growth likely ahead

By Greg Peel

ResMed’s ((RMD)) December quarter result delivered 15% profit growth, representing a 2% beat of consensus. Analysts describe the result as solid across most metrics.

Masks/accessories grew significantly, up 14% year on year (constant currency) in the quarter. Notably, US masks/accessories revenue increased by 16%, including “double-digit” organic growth.

Macquarie notes this is ahead of high-single digit market growth supported by mask launches, new patient starts, re-supply initiatives and market share gains.

Devices saw growth of 7% year on year. US devices grew 8%, with market growth of mid-single digits.

Revenue growth in the residential care software division was only 5% although the company expects a pick-up in that pace to high single-digits by FY27.

ResMed increased the lower end of gross margin guidance to 62-63% for FY26 (up from 61-63%), following a December quarter gross margin of 62.3%, up 310 basis points year on year.

Management is targeting double-digit basis point improvements year on year to FY30. Expansion was driven by manufacturing and logistics efficiencies and component cost improvements.

Currency movements provided a tailwind of some 40 basis points to gross margin, however recent strength in the AUD/USD is expected to affect a neutral impact in the March quarter, and a minor headwind in the June quarter. Management noted this is accounted for in the gross margin guidance.

At the same time, ResMed was able to continue to invest in SG&A (selling, general & administrative expenses) and R&D, which should support ongoing improvements in awareness, demand generation and demand capture, Jarden suggests.

US Strength

A regional split remains, with Americas sales outpacing rest-of-world (11% and 6% respectively) in both masks (16% and 8%) and devices (8% and 5%).

Encouragingly, notes Morgans, rest-of-world mask growth has re-accelerated to market rates despite a tough comparable (11%, following the launch of the A11 in Japan), supported by new fabric-based full face mask launches, re-supply and targeted marketing.

Strong Americas mask growth (16%) appears to Morgans broad-based rather than driven by any unusual one-off, supported via new products, seasonality, promotions, the VirtuOx acquisition, and, notably, healthy re-supply and new patient set-ups, with double-digit growth ex-VirtuOx.

Perhaps Americans are, on average, heavier than rest-of-world?

GLP-1 Tailwind

It is interesting to recall that when GLP-1 weight loss drugs first hit the market, ResMed’s share price tanked on an assumption weight loss would reduce demand for sleep apnea products.

There was, however, a counter-argument from analysts suggesting GLP-1s might actually lead to greater sleep apnoea awareness and thus increased product demand.

They were right.

At the December quarter result, ResMed included three-year, real-world data analysis of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients which highlights that patients on GLP-1 are 11% more likely to initiate positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, those on GLP-1 and PAP therapy have a higher PAP re-supply rate (up 3.1% at year one, 6.2% at year three).

ResMed points to more motivated patients coming through the GLP-1 channel supporting longer-term adherence to PAP therapy. Morgans believes this supports the structural thesis of expanding diagnosis, higher therapy uptake and growing recurring re-supply revenue.

If there's a new structural theme to re-rate ResMed in a durable way, Canaccord Genuity believes it has to come from owning and controlling diagnostic and referral infrastructure tailored to tech-generated and GLP-1-associated demand.

Some fundamental components are already in place, but the challenge is integrating them into a proprietary architecture that compresses patient capture without compromising clinical rigour.

The model is still evolving but Canaccord believes it could end up looking like direct-to-customer (DTC) from important angles, while preserving the traditional ties with sleep labs, independent diagnostic test facilities, physicians, heat moisture exchange providers, and payors.

Something new is happening structurally, in Canaccord’s view.

The US FDA’s approval of Novo Nordisk’s first-in-class oral GLP-1 Wegovy tablet for weight management, launched in the US, materially broadens the treated pool.

For ResMed, Canaccord sees a clear second order benefit from this GLP-1 activation, particularly when obesity and sleep-disordered breathing are co-managed and a combined continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) plus GLP-1 regimen is positioned as the gold standard of care.

Capital Management

Ord Minnett forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 11% for ResMed over the broker’s forecast horizon and a net cash position of US$1bn by the end of the fiscal year (June).

This in turn should support increased dividends and/or further capital management initiatives, noting ResMed announced an increase to its share buyback program to “more than US$600m” for FY26 from US$600m with the December quarter report.

ResMed’s cash generation continues to impress, Jarden suggests. Working capital did slow up a little in the quarter but this is expected to reverse in the second half and augment a seasonally much stronger second half cash flow versus the first half.

Jarden suggests this augurs well for ResMed’s buyback, likely to go well above the “more than US$600m”.