Hyundai Capital Australia and CEFC Support EV Adoption in Australia

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Capital Services today announced that its Australian subsidiary, Hyundai Capital Australia Pty Ltd (HCAU), is working with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) to support broader adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) through discounted finance offerings for eligible customers.

Under the agreement signed with the CEFC on 11 December 2025, Hyundai Capital Australia has launched a new Electric Vehicle Finance Discount Program. The program, launched on 23 January 2026, provides approved customers with a discount off their standard personalised finance interest rate with HCAU on eligible new and demonstrator EVs from the Hyundai and Kia ranges. To qualify, vehicles must have a retail price of $91,387 or less including GST and demonstrator vehicles must have travelled less than 5,000km.

Interest rate discounts vary by vehicle make, with certain EV models eligible for discounts ranging from 0.5% p.a. to 1.00% p.a.. From time to time, HCAU may offer additional campaign incentives, supported by Hyundai and Kia manufacturers, on top of the EV Finance Discount. These incentives may include deposit contributions to reduce the loan amount or further reductions in finance rates, enhancing customer value during promotional periods.

The launch of this program, in collaboration with the CEFC, reflects Hyundai Capital’s commitment to support access to EVs by helping make them more affordable for Australians.

"Electric vehicles are an important part of Australia’s mobility future, but upfront cost can be a barrier for many customers," said Mr. Donglim Shin, Chief Executive Officer of HCAU. "Working with the CEFC allows us to offer discounted finance on eligible Hyundai Motor Group electric vehicles, making electric vehicle ownership more achievable for Australian customers."

The HCAU EV Finance Discount, supported by the CEFC, provides an additional incentive for Australians looking to make the switch to an electric vehicle. When combined with existing government initiatives, this offer may help make EV ownership more accessible.

About Hyundai Capital Services

Hyundai Capital, a leading consumer finance company founded in 1993, has been offering financial services tailored to meet the needs of Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia brands globally. Spearheading the globalization of Korea’s finance sector, Hyundai Capital, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is active in 14 countries across Oceania, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, with plans for further expansion.

About the CEFC

The Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) is Australia’s specialist climate investor, supporting the nation’s transition to net zero emissions by 2050. It invests in a wide range of technologies to generate, store, manage and transmit clean energy, as well as in discounted asset finance programs that help households and businesses adopt more sustainable solutions. CEFC capital also supports the decarbonisation of Australia’s natural capital, infrastructure, property and resources sectors, while providing critical funding to emerging climate technology businesses. Backed by more than A$33 billion in capital from the Australian Government, the CEFC aims to deliver emissions reductions alongside positive financial returns for taxpayers.

*Offer available on approved finance applications received after 23/01/2026 for eligible new and demonstrator Hyundai and Kia battery electric vehicles only. Excludes all hybrid electric vehicles. Vehicle eligibility, price cap and other criteria apply. The maximum eligible vehicle price is $91,387 GST inclusive based on the original vehicle invoice price. A customer deposit or trade-in does not reduce the vehicle price for eligibility purposes. For the purposes of this offer, demonstrator vehicles must meet the CEFC demonstrator eligibility criteria and are not determined by Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd’s demonstrator definition. Eligible demonstrators must have less than 5,000km. Discounts are applied to the customer’s personalised interest rate and may vary by brand and campaign. This offer cannot be combined with any other finance offer unless it’s expressly stated in that offer’s terms. Not available to novated lease customers or with other offers. Approved applicants only. Terms, conditions, fees, charges, lending and eligibility criteria apply. The CEFC is not involved in individual financing decisions. Credit for the EV Finance Discount is provided by Hyundai Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 42 611 226 316), Australian Credit Licence 554051, reserves the right to change or withdraw this offer at any time.

