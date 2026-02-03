ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.110 10.00% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 11.890 -16.74% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 10.00% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.630 -9.97% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.720 7.83% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.420 7.58% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 5.550 -4.31% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.330 5.75% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.620 -3.92% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 164.750 5.64% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.960 -3.90% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.690 5.42% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 5.970 -3.55% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 16.730 5.09% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 2.020 -3.35% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.420 4.84% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.620 -3.13% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 14.460 4.18% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.040 -2.86% 360 – LIFE360 INC 28.640 4.07% DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.490 -2.73% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 19.840 4.04% CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED 3.670 -2.65% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 173.490 3.63% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.750 -2.60% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 2.030 3.57% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.210 -2.58% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 15.250 3.25% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 21.850 -2.50% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.910 3.24% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.400 -2.44% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 84.590 3.17% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.800 -2.44% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.330 3.10% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -2.38% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.720 2.99% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.750 -2.23% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.370 2.96% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.860 -2.17%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms