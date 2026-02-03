ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|11.890
|-16.74%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.630
|-9.97%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.720
|7.83%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.420
|7.58%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|5.550
|-4.31%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.330
|5.75%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.620
|-3.92%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|164.750
|5.64%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|2.960
|-3.90%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.690
|5.42%
|GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED
|5.970
|-3.55%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|16.730
|5.09%
|BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED
|2.020
|-3.35%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.420
|4.84%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.620
|-3.13%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|14.460
|4.18%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.040
|-2.86%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|28.640
|4.07%
|DGT – DIGICO INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.490
|-2.73%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|19.840
|4.04%
|CBO – COBRAM ESTATE OLIVES LIMITED
|3.670
|-2.65%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|173.490
|3.63%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.750
|-2.60%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|2.030
|3.57%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.210
|-2.58%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|15.250
|3.25%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|21.850
|-2.50%
|JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.910
|3.24%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.400
|-2.44%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|84.590
|3.17%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.800
|-2.44%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.330
|3.10%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|2.050
|-2.38%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.720
|2.99%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.750
|-2.23%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|32.370
|2.96%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|28.860
|-2.17%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On