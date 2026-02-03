Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 03, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

AMP APX AYA CMM (2) IGO (2) KCN MIN MND NIC PRU RMS SKC

AMP AMP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.67

Jarden rates ((AMP)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden flags higher costs as AMP steps up investment to scale AMP Bank Go, with maiden 2026 controllable cost guidance of -$630m–640m implying around a 14% increase in bank costs y/y, while the rest of the group tracks inflation.

The broker sees competitive deposit markets risking elevated costs beyond 2027, despite strategic optionality from a larger bank, and argues incremental capital may be better directed to the faster-growing Platform division.

Earnings forecasts lowered by -4.0% in 2026 and -6.2% in 2027. No change to Neutral rating. Target slips to $1.85 from $1.95.

This report was published on January 29, 2026.

Current consensus price target is $2.03, suggesting upside of 21.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 11.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.0, implying annual growth of 55.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 11.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.15. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.2, implying annual growth of 10.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $1.68

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APX)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity highlights an earnings (EBITDA) beat in 4Q for Appen, driven by an impressive 46% gross margin, which exceeded expectations and lifted 2025 earnings (EBITDA) well above forecast.

The broker notes Appen’s business in China continues to outperform, now reported as a standalone segment, with 81% y/y growth in 4Q and annualised revenue exiting 2025 at US$135m.

Global revenue showed seasonal recovery supported by faster-than-expected generative AI work.

A growing pipeline of generative AI contracts, including productisation into consumer apps, expert video editing, robotics simulation and multi-speaker voice model training, underpins revenue momentum into 2026, according to the analyst.

Canaccord upgrades its 2026 EBITDA forecast to US$20.6m from US$13.3m on a higher gross margin assumption of 41%, noting strong cash generation with US$59.8m exiting 2025.

The broker reiterates its Speculative Buy rating and lifts its target to $1.80 from $1.60.

This report was published on January 29, 2026.

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 21.83.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.08 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.07.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

AYA ARTRYA LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $4.55

Petra Capital rates ((AYA)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital considers 2026 will be a "watershed" year for Artrya amid expectations for FDA clearance of its third Salix Coronary Flow module.

The ramp up of the revenue profile will be dependent on how fast SAPPHIRE participants are commercialised, and the broker warns there is a risk market expectations are set too high.

A conservative outlook has been adopted, whereby these customers are expected to contribute to revenue from FY28. Target is $6.27, raised from $3.51 with Buy rating retained.

This report was published on February 2, 2026.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 32.97.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 4.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 110.98.

