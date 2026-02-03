Is $5 The Next Target For New Hope Shares?

Technicals | 11:00 AM

This story features NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED.

Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable continues to favour energy stocks with New Hope back in focus after a recent share price pullback.

By Michael Gable

Today is possibly the day the RBA raises interest rates, where the probabilities of such an outcome increased last week on poor CPI numbers for December.

If the Australian economy can’t grow by much more than 2% without triggering inflation, then it will make it tougher to find opportunities in domestic companies.

Luckily for our market, we have a range of stocks (resources) which are heavily reliant on exporting to the rest of the world.

Speaking of resources, the last few days has seen some large moves, but this is the price of admission.

If the price of gold is going to rally from about US$4600 to US$5600 in only eight days, then you can’t be surprised if it is going to come back to US$4600 fairly quickly.

We are still expecting precious and base metals to do well throughout the year, but they will, of course, have dips along the way.

This is where investors need to buy closer to consolidation points and not chase stocks, and then run a trailing stop to ensure you are keeping the bulk of those profits.

One sector which has held up very well since the start of the year is energy.

We have been mentioning for weeks now that energy is the next sector to pick up the baton and run hard.

Although our top pick is uranium, oil and coal stocks should do very well in 2026.

Today we offer a technical view on New Hope ((NHC))

NHC

It was only two weeks ago we last looked at New Hope and noted it was breaking a long-term downtrend line and that made it a buying opportunity.

Since then, it rallied slightly before coming back to retest the breakout.

This gives investors one more chance to buy New Hope before it stages a swift rally to higher levels.

New Hope is a buy here and we expect it to rally to the high $5’s before hitting major resistance, at that stage we can reassess.

