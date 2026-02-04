ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 04 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 9.09% XRO – XERO LIMITED 80.820 -15.90% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.120 9.09% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 88.010 -10.75% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.300 9.00% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 51.250 -10.68% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.880 7.87% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.520 -10.59% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.860 7.50% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 22.650 -10.47% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.020 6.69% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 40.670 -9.46% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.660 6.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.520 -9.03% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 4.790 6.21% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.200 -8.89% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 28.550 6.17% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 19.260 -8.20% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.160 5.84% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.520 -7.94% GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED 13.370 5.69% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 22.650 -7.78% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.850 5.66% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.560 -7.58% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.790 5.17% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 25.680 -7.36% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 16.010 4.98% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 177.750 -7.23% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 4.690 4.92% XYZ – BLOCK INC 79.770 -7.21% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 52.400 4.53% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 63.430 -7.09% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 171.880 4.33% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.840 -7.07% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 159.430 4.29% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 15.310 -6.93% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.480 4.23% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 5.540 -6.89% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 87.090 4.22% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.280 -6.55%

