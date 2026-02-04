ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 04 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|80.820
|-15.90%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|88.010
|-10.75%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.300
|9.00%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|51.250
|-10.68%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.880
|7.87%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.520
|-10.59%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.860
|7.50%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|22.650
|-10.47%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|7.020
|6.69%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|40.670
|-9.46%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.660
|6.45%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.520
|-9.03%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|4.790
|6.21%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|4.200
|-8.89%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|28.550
|6.17%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|19.260
|-8.20%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.160
|5.84%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.520
|-7.94%
|GGP – GREATLAND RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.370
|5.69%
|NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED
|22.650
|-7.78%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.850
|5.66%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.560
|-7.58%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|11.790
|5.17%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|25.680
|-7.36%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|16.010
|4.98%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|177.750
|-7.23%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.690
|4.92%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|79.770
|-7.21%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|52.400
|4.53%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|63.430
|-7.09%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|171.880
|4.33%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|1.840
|-7.07%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|159.430
|4.29%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|15.310
|-6.93%
|BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
|1.480
|4.23%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|5.540
|-6.89%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|87.090
|4.22%
|CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED
|3.280
|-6.55%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On