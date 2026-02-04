FlexRule® has been recognized as Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — It is exciting to share that FlexRule® has been recognized as Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms. 

"We are thrilled to be included in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Decision Intelligence Platforms. We believe this recognition supports our Decision-Centric Approach® and confirms that it fills a critical gap where traditional data-driven approaches fall short. Our approach enables organizations to move from BI to DI using a practical decision-centric methodology, supported by our Open Decision Intelligence Platform." said Arash Aghlara, CEO of FlexRule. 

FlexRule’s Decision-Centric Approach®: Enables organizations to consistently make optimized, customer-centric and situation-aware business decisions. 

"Our methodology makes decisions the first-class citizens of organizations so that they leverage our platform to explicitly model decisions using an open standard (Decision Model and Notation with Conformance Level 3, DMN) and therefore, these decision models become the foundation for decision automation and augmentation across various use cases and a wide range of industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Government.

Together, the Decision-Centric Approach® and the Open Decision Intelligence Platform accelerate organizations’ transition from traditional data-driven (BI) practices to a decision-centric enterprise." said Arash Aghlara, CEO of FlexRule.

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We are honored to be included among the recognized vendors in this important report. 

Learn more about the Magic Quadrant

Source: Gartner Report, Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, By David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, etc, January 2026. 

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

About FlexRule®:

FlexRule® is an innovative Decision Intelligence company that provides technology (Open Decision Intelligence Platform) and methodology (Decision-Centric Approach®), empowering enterprises to automate, augment, and govern their decisions at scale.

We accelerate organizations’ transition from traditional data-driven models to decision-centric organizations. The Decision-Centric Approach® enables enterprises to make optimized, customer-centric, and situation-aware business decisions by treating decisions as first-class citizens and governing them as enterprise assets.

Media Contact:
Goli Tajadod
FlexRule Pty Ltd 
Goli.Tajadod@FlexRule.com
+1 (323) 99 960 39

