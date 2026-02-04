Infor appoints Geoff Thomas to lead Asia Pacific and Japan

PR NewsWire | 1:32 PM

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company, today announced the appointment of Geoff Thomas as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) to strengthen Infor’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and tailored solutions to customers across the region. Based in Sydney, Thomas will focus on enhancing customer experiences and driving innovation in key markets including Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Southeast & North Asia (SENA), and India. Under his leadership to accelerate growth, Infor will focus on deepening local expertise, expanding its trusted partner network, and providing customers with world-class support and industry-specific cloud technologies designed to help their businesses thrive.



Geoff Thomas, Infor Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ)

Thomas has decades of experience building high-performance teams across Asia Pacific and helping customers drive breakthrough business outcomes. Prior to joining Infor, he spent six years growing Qlik’s business in APJ. Thomas also held senior leadership positions at Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Polycom and OneLogin.

"The APJ market is instrumental to Infor’s overall strategy and home to many dynamic businesses driving technological innovation and growth. We are dedicated to investing in our customers for long-term growth and will continue to invest in top talents, ecosystem and innovative cloud solutions that empower our customers to accelerate digital transformation and achieve long-term success in this fast-evolving region," said Wolfgang Kobek, Executive Vice President and General Manager, International Business, Infor. "Geoff is an exceptional leader with deep experience in the APJ market, and the ideal person to help our customers in the region thrive. His customer-first approach, coupled with his extensive grasp of the APJ business and ecosystem, will help Infor deliver superior value to organisations quickly, and improve customer outcomes."

Thomas is off to a fast start, and has made two new appointments in his leadership team — naming Sydney-based Aidan Brecknell to lead the charge for ANZ as Vice President and Managing Director. Victor Ng takes on an expanded scope as Vice President and Managing Director for SENA, a region that includes ASEAN, Greater China and Korea. Victor is based in Singapore.

"Infor’s dynamic and fast-growing customers rely on our solutions to make their business more resilient, efficient and innovative," Thomas said. "I am passionate about the APJ market as it represents a huge opportunity to help organisations in the region achieve their strategic goals and unlock real business value through industry-specific innovation. I am confident we have the right team and resources in place to help our customers succeed."

Infor has customers in 200 countries: these include 10 of the top 10 F&B manufacturers, 8 of the top 10 automotive manufacturers, 11 of the top 15 industrial manufacturers, and 15 of the top 23 supply chain leaders. APJ customers include Sealord, Riverina Water, NCC Limited, My Food Bag, CJD Equipment, Vallen Asia and Spykar Lifestyles, amongst others.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software, specialised by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor’s mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organisations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor’s 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific & Japan

Phyllis.tan@infor.com

+65 9799 9133



Aidan Brecknell, Infor Vice President and Managing Director for ANZ



Victor Ng, Infor Vice President and Managing Director for SENA

