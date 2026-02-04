Why Gold Beats Bitcoin & ASX Opportunities

Commodities | 3:17 PM

A blow-off top in gold’s parabolic rally is unsurprising. Analysts suggest the drivers of the rally to date are unchanged, and a sell-off provides opportunities in Australian gold miners.

Parabolic rallies always see sharp pullbacks, eventually

Macroeconomic drivers of the gold rally remain intact

Sell-offs seen providing buying opportunities in gold miners

Gold stocks to feature prominently in upcoming index rebalances

By Greg Peel and Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

On Monday, as the price of gold and silver were retreating in quick, violent fashion, SPI Asset Management Managing Partner Stephen Innes responded as follows:

Every market eventually asks the same uneasy question once price moves fast enough to rattle even the true believers. How high is too high?

That question grew louder as gold surged through US$5500 and then abruptly face planted toward US$4500. The reflex is human. When an asset runs this far this fast and then snaps back violently, the conversation flips. Traders stop asking who is buying and start asking who is left standing.

Let me cut to the chase. Strip away the noise, and the price setter is clear. Central bank buying remains the force holding the market together.

Gold is not simply a momentum toy. It is a weight-based market pretending to trade like a screen asset. Supply does not flex on cue. You cannot ring a bell and summon new ounces next quarter.

When demand accelerates price is not celebrating. It is rationing. The tape moves higher because the market must raise the price of each marginal ounce to slow the flow of buyers. It’s supply and demand 101 all over again.

Think of gold less like a stock climbing a valuation ladder and more like a narrow bridge with a convoy surging onto it at once. Price rises not out of euphoria but out of necessity as the structure strains under the load.

At times, the bridge exacts a premium toll to ration passage. At others, the weight is mispriced, leverage stacks up, and the span gives way without warning, sending the most overextended vehicles straight through the railing.

The clean way to think about where that congestion clears is not sentiment but tonnage. Central banks are the price setters here. They write the check that moves the market. History is blunt on this point.

JPMorgan Chase’s Gregory Shearer and his team frame the question the right way, not in dollars but in tonnes. Their argument is simple and unforgiving. Gold supply does not respond on command. In the short run it is inelastic, which means price is forced to do the rationing when demand accelerates.

Unless the underlying appetite from investors and central banks cools, equilibrium is not restored by sentiment but by price rising high enough to shrink the tonnage those same flows can buy.

In their framework, that clearing price is far higher than most assume. The math shows that gold needs more than roughly 380 tonnes of quarterly demand from investors and central banks to sustain upside momentum, a threshold that barely changes even when stretched back to 2010.

Reframe the problem and the implication is stark. With notional demand running a little over US$100 billion per quarter, prices would need to rise toward the US$8000 handle and closer to US$8400 to compress tonnage below that historical breakeven.

Shearer is explicit that this is not a full model. It abstracts from jewelry demand, scrap supply, and potential shifts in official sector psychology. But the signal is clear. The air does thin at higher prices, yet the structure has not reached the point where it collapses under its own weight.

As long as central banks and large investors keep writing checks at this scale, gold is not topping. It is still being rationed.

That does not mean gold must go there. Markets are not contracts with destiny. It does mean the current rally is not some self-collapsing tower built on enthusiasm alone.

The air does thin as prices rise. Jewelry demand bends. Scrap supply around the world wakes up. But the structural spine of this move has not yet snapped under its own weight.

This is the part traders often get wrong. They confuse altitude with exhaustion. Height feels scary, but what matters is whether the engine is still pulling.

Right now, the engine is tonnes, not tweets. Until those tonnes meaningfully slow, gold is not topping. It is still clearing the bridge one expensive ounce at a time.

The punchline is simple and deeply uncomfortable. Gold is not expensive because it looks expensive. It is expensive because central banks remain size buyers, largely indifferent to price.

China Chose Its Shelter

The market did not flinch because Kevin Warsh might chair the Fed. It flinched because the sugar rush finally met a cold room. This was not a philosophical sell-off. It was the sound of excess leverage being asked to show its passport.

Gold and Bitcoin were treated as twins until the tape forced a separation. Both live off liquidity. Both thrive when money is cheap and certainty is scarce. But when the weather turns, they do not seek shelter in the same places. One looks for a vault. The other looks for a socket.

The Warsh whisper mattered not because of policy detail but because of tone. Balance sheet skepticism is not a footnote. It is a ceiling. When the market senses that the Fed’s punch bowl may be pulled back before the room sobers up, assets priced on infinite patience are the first to stagger.

Gold did not escape the stumble. It never does when leverage is flushed. But its fall was gravity, not exile.

Bitcoin’s drop told a different story. It was not simply repricing liquidity. It was losing sponsorship. The myth of digital gold was tested when real money needed somewhere to hide. And when the door closed, it did not knock on the blockchain. It walked down the hall to bullion.

The reason sits east of the screens most traders watch. Liquidity is not a single river. It is a delta. Where it originates matters. In China, money is still being printed with intent, not apology. Deposit rates have been crushed.

Yield has evaporated. Savings are being asked to accept erosion quietly. And when households are denied crypto, they do what households have done for centuries. They buy weight.

Gold does not need to perform. It needs to exist. In an environment where cash yields are being starved, and policy leans toward stimulation, a non-yielding asset becomes a store rather than a sacrifice. That is why gold rallied earlier while Bitcoin sulked.

One was plugged into Chinese balance sheets. The other was plugged into American liquidity cycles.

This is the irony of the debasement trade. Investors swear they have abandoned the old safe havens, yet they still follow the same money trail their grandparents did.

They may shout about decentralization, but when real savings are on the line, they obey gravity. And gravity points to where new money is born and where it is allowed to flow.

As the year turns, a wall of Chinese savings faces reinvestment with nowhere to earn and few places to run. If even a slice of that capital chooses gold, recent weakness will read as a clearing storm, not a regime shift. Corrections cleanse. They do not dethrone.

Bitcoin does not enjoy that luxury. It lives closer to the fuse. When liquidity tightens, it bears the brunt of the impact first. A harsher season awaits it, not because the story ended, but because the audience changed.