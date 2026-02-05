ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.520 6.98% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.110 -26.61% AMC – AMCOR PLC 69.650 6.65% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.830 -10.30% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.620 6.58% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 16.530 -9.18% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.720 6.17% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.590 -9.14% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 24.000 5.96% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.360 -8.98% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 13.950 5.92% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.100 -8.60% RPL – REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED 3.070 5.14% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.190 -8.33% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.100 5.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% RMD – RESMED INC 37.460 4.90% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 14.740 -7.93% CAT – CATAPULT SPORTS LIMITED 3.440 4.88% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 16.050 -7.17% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 0.950 4.40% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.410 -6.82% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.920 4.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 32.090 4.19% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 6.370 -6.60% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 2.890 3.58% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.320 -6.50% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.340 3.54% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.570 -6.41% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.960 3.50% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.500 -6.37% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 18.310 3.15% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.600 -6.31% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.000 3.09% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.150 -6.19% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 13.220 2.88% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 81.740 -6.14% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 182.390 2.61% BC8 – BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED 1.390 -6.08%

