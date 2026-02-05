Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 05, 2026

Daily Market Reports | 11:25 AM

DVP DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED

Industrial Metals - Overnight Price: $5.49

Canaccord Genuity rates ((DVP)) as Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold (1) -

Commissioning at Woodlawn continues, with Develop Global reiterating it is on track to reach nameplate capacity of 850ktpa this quarter. Dec Q Revenue of $55.5m was in line with Canaccord Genuity and steady quarter on quarter.

During the quarter, Develop Global was awarded a five-year, $200m underground development contract to establish the Waihi North Gold Project owned by OceanaGold.

Management highlighted it was assessing and progressing a substantial volume of tenders, reflecting favourable market conditions. Target rises to $5.70 from $5.05, upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold.

This report was published on February 2, 2026.

Target price is $5.70 Current Price is $5.49 Difference: $0.21

If DVP meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.29.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 66.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.32.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

DXB DIMERIX LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.53

Petra Capital rates ((DXB)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital notes Dimerix's 2Q26 4C showed cash of $38.5m, with operating cash outflow easing to $11.1m q/q but still above expectations, partly reflecting the absence of a circa $2m R&D rebate and residual one-off costs.

The broker expects burn to moderate now that recruitment for the ACTION 3 FSGS trial is complete and highlights Dimerix remains well funded to progress the trial and commercial readiness.

Focus remains on upcoming FDA feedback, which will determine the timing of a blinded statistical powering analysis and whether a 12-month accelerated approval pathway for DMX-200 remains viable.

Petra Capital retains a Buy rating and $1.46 target, with forecasts under review.

This report was published on February 1, 2026.

Target price is $1.46 Current Price is $0.53 Difference: $0.93

If DXB meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 175% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY27:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 0.00 cents.

EDV ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $3.66

Jarden rates ((EDV)) as Underweight (4) -

Jarden's FMCG survey results were most positive for Woolworths Group ((WOW)) but Coles Group ((COL)) is still widely expected to outperform in 2026, a view the broker sees as increasingly at risk.

Overall sentiment was more pessimistic than expected, reflecting regulatory risk, easing inflation and more value-conscious consumers amid heightened competition.

The broker favours FMCG and category leaders, while flagging pricing risks for Coles and Endeavour Group in 2H26.

Underweight rating for Endeavour. Target price $3.20.

This report was published on January 30, 2026.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $3.66 Difference: minus $0.46 (current price is over target) .

If EDV meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss) .

Current consensus price target is $3.72, suggesting upside of 2.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 21.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.1, implying annual growth of -7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.5.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 EPS of 23.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.0, implying annual growth of 8.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

