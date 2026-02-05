Sigenergy C&I Inverters Gain CEC Listing in Australia

PR NewsWire | 3:28 PM

SYDNEY, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sigenergy has announced that its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) inverter range is now CEC-listed in Australia and available for order. This certification confirms that Sigenergy’s inverters meet the highest Australian standards for safety and performance, giving installers and customers confidence when deploying commercial-scale solar and hybrid energy systems.

Sigen C&I Inverters CEC Listed in Australia
The certified models include PV Inverters (50 kW, 99.9 kW, 110kW & 125 kW), HYA Hybrid Inverters for on-grid applications (50 kW, 99.9 kW, 110 kW, 125 kW), and HYB Hybrid Inverters suitable for both on-grid and off-grid applications (50 kW, 99.9 kW, 110 kW, 125 kW).

Expanding Commercial Energy Storage with SigenStack

SigenStack is Sigenergy’s C&I energy storage solution designed for large-scale commercial and industrial projects. By combining hybrid inverters with 12kWh battery modules* (stackable up to 253kWh per inverter with the ability to parallel up to 100 inverters creating up to 25MWh), SigenStack delivers a modular and scalable architecture capable of supporting multi-megawatt deployments, allowing system capacity to be flexibly configured to match project requirements.

Engineered with safety at its core, the system incorporates a six-layer battery protection system, fast anti-backflow protection, and intelligent arc fault detection with a range of up to 500 meters. Its DC-coupled, modular design supports pure solar, pure storage, and hybrid configurations, providing versatility across a wide range of application scenarios.

Designed to simplify deployment and operation, SigenStack integrates a built-in energy management system (EMS), offers IP66 weather protection, enables full remote monitoring, and supports rapid commissioning. Together, these features enhance system reliability while reducing installation complexity and ongoing operational effort for commercial-scale projects.

Market Leadership in Australia

Sigenergy has been named the No. 1 home battery brand in Australia for 2025 by SunWiz, the country’s leading solar and battery market analyst. With its commercial and industrial products now entering the Australian market, Sigenergy is expanding from residential into C&I applications, supporting continued growth across a wider range of energy scenarios.

If you would like any further information about our C&I products, please reach out to our C&I BDM – mark.colwell@sigenergy.com 

