ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|23.510
|3.48%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|2.960
|-29.52%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.200
|2.19%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.000
|-16.32%
|QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
|1.600
|1.27%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.200
|-12.00%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|37.920
|1.23%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.010
|-10.92%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|13.740
|1.10%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.740
|-10.77%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|17.000
|0.41%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|13.810
|-10.27%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|4.360
|0.23%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.430
|-10.06%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|8.510
|0.12%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|5.780
|-9.26%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|20.180
|0.10%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|4.830
|-9.21%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|0.00%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.100
|-9.09%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.140
|0.00%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|2.900
|-9.09%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.750
|0.00%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.600
|-9.09%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|157.080
|-0.03%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.510
|-8.36%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|158.910
|-0.23%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|0.920
|-8.00%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|5.550
|-0.36%
|TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
|5.080
|-7.97%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|35.880
|-0.39%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|4.060
|-7.94%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|81.760
|-0.40%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|168.100
|-7.83%
|COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED
|21.660
|-0.41%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.780
|-7.77%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|180.500
|-0.41%
|CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED
|7.140
|-7.51%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.610
|-0.46%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.080
|-7.46%
