ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-02-26

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.510 3.48% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 2.960 -29.52% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.200 2.19% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.000 -16.32% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.600 1.27% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.200 -12.00% RMD – RESMED INC 37.920 1.23% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.010 -10.92% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.740 1.10% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.740 -10.77% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.000 0.41% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 13.810 -10.27% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 4.360 0.23% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.430 -10.06% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.510 0.12% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.780 -9.26% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 20.180 0.10% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 4.830 -9.21% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 0.00% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 0.00% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 2.900 -9.09% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.750 0.00% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.600 -9.09% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 157.080 -0.03% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.510 -8.36% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 158.910 -0.23% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 0.920 -8.00% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.550 -0.36% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 5.080 -7.97% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 35.880 -0.39% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 4.060 -7.94% XRO – XERO LIMITED 81.760 -0.40% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 168.100 -7.83% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 21.660 -0.41% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.780 -7.77% CSL – CSL LIMITED 180.500 -0.41% CYL – CATALYST METALS LIMITED 7.140 -7.51% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.610 -0.46% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.080 -7.46%

