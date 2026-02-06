Cowbell Launches in Australia, Bringing AI-Powered Cyber Protection backed by the Financial Strength of Zurich

PR NewsWire | 3:46 PM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Appoints Industry veterans Anthony Wall, Alric Lal to lead Underwriting & Distribution

SYDNEY, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cowbell, a leading provider of adaptive cyber and specialty insurance solutions for global small and mid-market organizations, today announced its official launch in the Australian market, introducing Prime One, a standalone cyber insurance programme designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with up to A$100 million in annual turnover. Policies are written on Zurich Australian Insurance Ltd paper, pairing Zurich’s financial backing and local presence with Cowbell’s AI-powered underwriting platform, in-house claims capabilities, and comprehensive resiliency services.

Prime One, which can be quoted, bound and issued in less than 5 minutes, is now available through licensed insurance brokers, giving Australian businesses a straightforward way to understand their digital risks and secure protection that adapts as those risks evolve.

"Cyber protection shouldn’t be complicated; it should give businesses confidence to keep moving," said Jack Kudale, Founder & CEO, Cowbell. "By partnering with Zurich, we’re offering Australian organisations a dependable foundation for cyber resilience, supported by Cowbell’s continuous underwriting, risk intelligence, and proven track record in managing cyber risk."

In a multi-year, fully delegated, exclusive collaboration with Zurich, Cowbell offers Prime One—straightforward, modern cyber cover with limits up to A$5 million, including any one claim (AOC), aligned with how Australian businesses operate. Powered by an AI-driven assessment model, Cowbell provides precise visibility into each organisation’s exposures, helping brokers explain coverage clearly and enabling businesses to take informed action. This reflects Cowbell’s belief that protection should create confidence, not complexity.

Cowbell’s partnership with Zurich ensures that Australian policyholders receive both global cyber expertise and reliable local support. The programme combines Zurich’s well-established presence in the Australian insurance market with Cowbell’s technology-driven approach and Zurich’s financial strength, reinforcing the brand’s differentiator of strong partnerships that enhance digital resilience.

Every Prime One policy includes access to Cowbell’s full ecosystem of resilience tools and insights, designed to help businesses strengthen defences long before an incident occurs:

Cowbell Factors™ – Continuous, AI-powered risk ratings revealing individual risk exposures.

– Continuous, AI-powered risk ratings revealing individual risk exposures. Cowbell Insights – Clear, practical recommendations tailored to each organisation.

– Clear, practical recommendations tailored to each organisation. Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS) – Expert-led support, including micro penetration testing, cybersecurity awareness training, vendor risk management, and access to vetted cybersecurity partners via Cowbell Rx marketplace.

This ecosystem supports businesses continuously, helping them stay ahead of threats with minimal disruption.

The company has tapped industry veterans Anthony Wall and Alric Lal to lead this expansion. Wall, who was appointed Head of Underwriting brings deep cyber expertise to the role. He joins Cowbell from AIG where he served as cyber practice lead, having also held senior cyber underwriting roles at Munich Re and Chubb. Earlier in his career, Wall spent nearly a decade at Liberty International Underwriters in Australia and the United States, and more than six years at Aon.

Alric Lal joins the company as Head of Business Development for Australia. With 20 years of corporate broking & financial lines expertise, Lal previously served as Head of Broking for UBT in Sydney and held senior broking roles at Marsh in Auckland and Aon London earlier in his career.

Cowbell’s entry into Australia reflects its mission to make digital risks manageable and give businesses the clarity and confidence to operate securely. For brokers, Prime One simplifies placement with efficient quoting and actionable tools that help clients strengthen their cyber posture.

"With standalone cyber cover reaching only 20% of Australian SMEs, brokers are looking for clarity they can trust and support that helps them reach the other 80%," said Simon Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer, Cowbell. "Prime One delivers that clarity and coverage that’s easy to explain, backed by the quiet, steady confidence Cowbell brings to every global market we serve."

For broker appointments, please visit us at cowbell.au

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance, redefining risk transfer for the AI era. As the first platform to unify Cyber, Tech E&O, and Management Liability into a single, API-driven solution, Cowbell expedites the insurance purchasing process, with policy issuance in as little as five minutes through its proprietary, AI-powered platform and Cowbell Factors™—a dynamic framework for continuous risk assessment. Serving Small and Mid-Market businesses, Cowbell operates across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company is backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners, offering a comprehensive suite of coverages in commercial and specialty lines, including cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability. Through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS)—an independent cybersecurity advisory arm—policyholders gain access to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services as well as proactive solutions, including but not limited to Managed Detection and Response (MDR), designed to reduce risk exposure and improve insurability. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cowbell has a global presence with teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, and the U.K., driving innovation in cyber risk transfer and management globally.

Media Contact:

Christian Morley

ICR for Cowbell

Cowbell@icrinc.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2803254/Cowbell_Cyber_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms