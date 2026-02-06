Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 February 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 29 January 2026 to 05 February 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

Wednesday 04 February 2026 A blow-off top in gold’s parabolic rally is unsurprising. Analysts suggest the drivers of the rally to date are unchanged, and a sell-off provides opportunities in Australian gold miners

2 – Microcap Blackpearl Seeking AI Success In USA Thursday 29 January 2026 NZ-based Microcap Blackpearl is seeking greatness by marketing its AI-based solutions to SMEs in the USA

3 – Uranium Week: Back Above US$100lb Tuesday 03 February 2026 Sprott capital raising results in a U308 spot market buying spree, taking local uranium stocks along for the ride

4 – The Market In Numbers – 31 Jan 2026 Saturday 31 January 2026 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

5 – Is AI Nemesis Or Opportunity For Xero? Thursday 05 February 2026 Xero’s latest presentation addressed central concerns around AI monetisation, disruption and a stronger growth outlook for recently acquired Melio, but markets globally are in the grip of collective AI disruption angst

6 – Rudi’s View: February Favourites & Avoids Thursday 29 January 2026 Updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys and most favoured sector picks for the February results season, including those likely to ‘miss’ and best to avoid

7 – Challenging Year Ahead For Karoon Energy Thursday 29 January 2026 Following a strong final quarter in 2025, Karoon Energy faces a challenging, investment-heavy 2026 under a new CEO amidst a tough oil market

8 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-02-2026 Tuesday 03 February 2026 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

9 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 30-01-26 Monday 02 February 2026 Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

10 – GLP-1s Drive Strong Quarter For ResMed Monday 02 February 2026 It was once feared weight-loss drugs would crush demand for sleep apnoea products. ResMed’s December quarter has shown very much the opposite is true

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms