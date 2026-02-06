Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 February 2026

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

Our top ten news from 29 January 2026 to 05 February 2026 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Why Gold Beats Bitcoin & ASX Opportunities

Wednesday 04 February 2026

A blow-off top in gold’s parabolic rally is unsurprising. Analysts suggest the drivers of the rally to date are unchanged, and a sell-off provides opportunities in Australian gold miners

2 – Microcap Blackpearl Seeking AI Success In USA

Thursday 29 January 2026

NZ-based Microcap Blackpearl is seeking greatness by marketing its AI-based solutions to SMEs in the USA

3 – Uranium Week: Back Above US$100lb

Tuesday 03 February 2026

Sprott capital raising results in a U308 spot market buying spree, taking local uranium stocks along for the ride

4 – The Market In Numbers – 31 Jan 2026

Saturday 31 January 2026

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

5 – Is AI Nemesis Or Opportunity For Xero?

Thursday 05 February 2026

Xero’s latest presentation addressed central concerns around AI monetisation, disruption and a stronger growth outlook for recently acquired Melio, but markets globally are in the grip of collective AI disruption angst

6 – Rudi’s View: February Favourites & Avoids

Thursday 29 January 2026

Updates on Conviction Calls, Best Buys and most favoured sector picks for the February results season, including those likely to ‘miss’ and best to avoid

7 – Challenging Year Ahead For Karoon Energy

Thursday 29 January 2026

Following a strong final quarter in 2025, Karoon Energy faces a challenging, investment-heavy 2026 under a new CEO amidst a tough oil market

8 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-02-2026

Tuesday 03 February 2026

FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

9 – Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 30-01-26

Monday 02 February 2026

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes

10 – GLP-1s Drive Strong Quarter For ResMed

Monday 02 February 2026

It was once feared weight-loss drugs would crush demand for sleep apnoea products. ResMed’s December quarter has shown very much the opposite is true

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

12:07 PM - Australia
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 February 2026

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 06-02-26

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: Credit Corp, Horizon Minerals & Artrya

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Crash, Bang, Smash

9:04 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Jan 20 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia
5
Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Jan 15 2026 - International
6
The Overnight Report: Sell Software, Buy Gold

Feb 04 2026 - Daily Market Reports