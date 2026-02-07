The Market In Numbers – 7 Feb 2026

Australia | 9:09 AM

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 07 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
NZ50 13444.020 0.16% 0.16% -0.77% -0.77% 6.67%
All Ordinaries 8954.60 -2.29% -2.29% -0.75% -0.75% 2.07%
S&P ASX 200 8708.80 -1.81% -1.81% -0.06% -0.06% 1.95%
S&P ASX 300 8653.40 -1.99% -1.99% -0.34% -0.34% 2.12%
Communication Services 1643.90 -3.88% -3.88% -5.56% -5.56% -11.28%
Consumer Discretionary 3902.90 -1.36% -1.36% -2.26% -2.26% -5.80%
Consumer Staples 11793.50 0.03% 0.03% 1.51% 1.51% -2.68%
Energy 9099.80 -2.40% -2.40% 8.78% 8.78% 4.90%
Financials 9307.10 1.52% 1.52% -0.31% -0.31% -2.33%
Health Care 33638.20 -2.39% -2.39% -0.45% -0.45% -19.15%
Industrials 8193.60 -2.42% -2.42% -2.75% -2.75% -1.51%
Info Technology 1726.80 -11.91% -11.91% -19.84% -19.84% -40.47%
Materials 22296.90 -4.12% -4.12% 5.56% 5.56% 40.60%
Real Estate 3687.60 -4.08% -4.08% -7.02% -7.02% -5.41%
Utilities 9260.30 -4.72% -4.72% -4.11% -4.11% 1.30%
A-REITs 1698.00 -4.09% -4.09% -7.00% -7.00% -5.19%
All Technology Index 2789.70 -10.76% -10.76% -17.87% -17.87% -31.02%
Banks 4086.50 3.00% 3.00% 0.44% 0.44% 1.59%
Gold Index 19002.10 -9.06% -9.06% 1.76% 1.76% 64.42%
Metals & Mining 7656.30 -4.57% -4.57% 5.36% 5.36% 46.65%

The World

Index 07 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
FTSE100 10369.75 1.43% 1.43% 4.32% 4.32% 18.36%
DAX30 24721.46 0.74% 0.74% 0.94% 0.94% 3.40%
Hang Seng 26559.95 -3.02% -3.02% 2.73% 2.73% 10.33%
Nikkei 225 54253.68 1.75% 1.75% 7.78% 7.78% 34.00%
NZ50 13444.020 0.16% 0.16% -0.77% -0.77% 6.67%
DJIA 50115.67 2.50% 2.50% 3.62% 3.62% 13.65%
S&P500 6932.30 -0.10% -0.10% 0.52% 0.52% 11.72%
Nasdaq Comp 23031.21 -1.84% -1.84% -1.66% -1.66% 13.07%

Metals & Minerals

Index 07 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
Gold (oz) 4826.61 -11.05% -11.05% 10.04% 10.04% 46.16%
Silver (oz) 73.54 -36.99% -36.99% -5.62% -5.62% 103.14%
Copper (lb) 5.7315 -8.36% -8.36% 0.87% 0.87% 12.48%
Aluminium (lb) 1.3771 -6.04% -6.04% 2.96% 2.96% 16.78%
Nickel (lb) 7.8115 -5.27% -5.27% 4.33% 4.33% 14.55%
Zinc (lb) 1.5008 -3.62% -3.62% 7.69% 7.69% 18.88%
Uranium (lb) weekly 100.00 13.64% 13.64% 21.95% 21.95% 27.15%
Iron Ore (t) 101.03 -4.48% -4.48% -5.69% -5.69% 6.92%

Energy

Index 07 Feb 2026 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2026) Financial Year To Date (FY26)
West Texas Crude 63.20 -3.30% -3.30% 10.07% 10.07% -3.54%
Brent Crude 67.50 -2.88% -2.88% 10.93% 10.93% 1.05%




The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
The Market In Numbers – 7 Feb 2026

9:09 AM - Australia
2
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-02-26

Feb 06 2026 - Daily Market Reports
3
Next Week At A Glance – 9-13 Feb 2026

Feb 06 2026 - Weekly Reports
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2026

Feb 06 2026 - Australia
5
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 February 2026

Feb 06 2026 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Jan 20 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia
5
Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Jan 15 2026 - International
6
The Overnight Report: Sell Software, Buy Gold

Feb 04 2026 - Daily Market Reports