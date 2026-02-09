ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 09 2026

Array ( [0] => Array ( ) [1] => Array ( ) )

List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.330 29.44% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.720 -5.10% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.510 18.58% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.450 -5.04% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.990 14.98% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 8.600 -3.59% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.430 13.49% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.880 -2.22% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.200 12.15% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.670 -1.76% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.830 10.67% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 37.700 -1.62% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.300 10.58% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.630 -1.56% KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.340 10.56% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.160 -1.49% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 10.00% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 18.070 -1.31% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 26.910 9.93% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.880 -1.05% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.680 9.87% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.790 -1.04% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.570 9.79% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.640 -0.90% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.370 9.27% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 4.530 -0.88% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.410 9.16% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.500 -0.79% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.490 9.06% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.590 -0.63% FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.940 8.99% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 167.120 -0.58% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.150 8.62% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.900 -0.56% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.650 8.33% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.460 -0.40% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.380 8.18% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.120 -0.32% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.790 7.98% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 80.390 -0.29%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms