ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 09 2026
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.330
|29.44%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.720
|-5.10%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|3.510
|18.58%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|2.450
|-5.04%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.990
|14.98%
|CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED
|8.600
|-3.59%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|1.430
|13.49%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|0.880
|-2.22%
|OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED
|1.200
|12.15%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.670
|-1.76%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.830
|10.67%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|37.700
|-1.62%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.300
|10.58%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.630
|-1.56%
|KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED
|5.340
|10.56%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|23.160
|-1.49%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|18.070
|-1.31%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|26.910
|9.93%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|1.880
|-1.05%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|6.680
|9.87%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.790
|-1.04%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|1.570
|9.79%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|27.640
|-0.90%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.370
|9.27%
|LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP
|4.530
|-0.88%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|4.410
|9.16%
|DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
|2.500
|-0.79%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.490
|9.06%
|QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
|1.590
|-0.63%
|FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED
|1.940
|8.99%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|167.120
|-0.58%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.150
|8.62%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|8.900
|-0.56%
|PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC
|0.650
|8.33%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|2.460
|-0.40%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|2.380
|8.18%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|3.120
|-0.32%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.790
|7.98%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|80.390
|-0.29%
