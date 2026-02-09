ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 09 2026

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
        )

)
List StockArray ( )

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.330 29.44% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.720 -5.10%
WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 3.510 18.58% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.450 -5.04%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.990 14.98% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 8.600 -3.59%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 1.430 13.49% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 0.880 -2.22%
OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.200 12.15% GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.670 -1.76%
PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.830 10.67% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 37.700 -1.62%
LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.300 10.58% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.630 -1.56%
KCN – KINGSGATE CONSOLIDATED LIMITED 5.340 10.56% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.160 -1.49%
STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 10.00% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 18.070 -1.31%
CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 26.910 9.93% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.880 -1.05%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.680 9.87% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.790 -1.04%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.570 9.79% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.640 -0.90%
RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 8.370 9.27% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 4.530 -0.88%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 4.410 9.16% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.500 -0.79%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 3.490 9.06% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.590 -0.63%
FFM – FIREFLY METALS LIMITED 1.940 8.99% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 167.120 -0.58%
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.150 8.62% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 8.900 -0.56%
PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.650 8.33% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.460 -0.40%
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.380 8.18% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.120 -0.32%
BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.790 7.98% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 80.390 -0.29%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-02-26

Feb 09 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-02-2026

Feb 09 2026 - Australia
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 09-02-2026

Feb 09 2026 - Weekly Reports
4
Global Oversupply Impacts GrainCorp

Feb 09 2026 - Australia
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 09, 2026

Feb 09 2026 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Jan 20 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Jan 15 2026 - International
5
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia
6
The Overnight Report: Sell Software, Buy Gold

Feb 04 2026 - Daily Market Reports