Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 09, 2026

Daily Market Reports | Feb 09 2026

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AMC CCP COF CQE (2) GGP GNC IDX JIN LOT MGH MSB PEN PNI QOR RYM STK TAH

JIN JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $9.61

Jarden rates ((JIN)) as Overweight (2) -

Preliminary first half results from Jumbo Interactive reveal EBITDA was ahead of Jarden's estimates with a weaker performance in lottery retailing offset by higher-than-expected growth in the offshore business.

First half jackpot environment was "unfavourable" and the broker points out this presents headwinds for its share of ticket sales given the business has an overweight exposure to jackpot games.

Jarden is also disappointed with the apparent market share losses in the context of the revised marketing strategy. The company still has strong leverage to any return-to-trend jackpot activity and there is scope to partially arrest recent share losses.

The broker maintains an Overweight rating and reduces its target to $12.50 frrom $13.10.

This report was published on February 4, 2026.

Target price is $12.50 Current Price is $9.61 Difference: $2.89

If JIN meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $13.33, suggesting upside of 35.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 30.00 cents and EPS of 82.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.12%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 76.5, implying annual growth of 19.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 38.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Forecast for FY27:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 42.00 cents and EPS of 102.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 99.7, implying annual growth of 30.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

LOT LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Uranium - Overnight Price: $2.08

Canaccord Genuity rates ((LOT)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

The first set of production figures from Lotus Resources shows progress in mining, grade, throughput and recovery.

Once sales start Canaccord Genuity expects the business will achieve among the highest average realised prices for producers which should support funding of the remaining capital expenditure throughout 2026.

The company produced 70,000lb from Kayalekera during the December quarter, largely in line with forecasts and the broker is increasingly confident in the ability to reach near-term nameplate.

Speculative Buy rating retained and the target is raised to $3.60 from $3.57.

This report was published on February 2, 2026.

Target price is $3.60 Current Price is $2.08 Difference: $1.52

If LOT meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 73% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $3.61, suggesting upside of 67.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of minus 4.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 48.37. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -11.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 EPS of 16.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.9.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MGH MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $4.20

Moelis rates ((MGH)) as Buy (1) -

Maas Group has divested its construction materials division to Heidelberg Materials Australia. Gross proceeds of $1.7bn will be used to reduce gearing and redeployed into growth investment including electrification, digital and industrial services.

The company will also make a -$100m investment for 1.7% equity in Firmus Technologies to obtain exposure to a vertically integrated developer of AI infrastructure.

Moelis considers the divestment has crystallised value at an attractive price and believes the debt production and balance sheet flexibility obtained will be encouraging for developments.

FY27-28 EBITDA estimates are revised to $120m and $133m, respectively, to account for the divestment. Buy. Target is $4.65.

This report was published on February 6, 2026.

Target price is $4.65 Current Price is $4.20 Difference: $0.45

If MGH meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources