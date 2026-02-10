ALS Shares Resuming Uptrend

Technicals | 10:45 AM

ALS Ltd shares have recently taken a breather from their uptrend. Fairmont Equities' Michael Gable believes the dip over the last few days offers a buying opportunity.

By Michael Gable

Volatility has definitely spiked higher in the past couple of weeks, whether you are measuring it via the VIX or just observing the day to day price action.

As “fun” as it can be when you are on the right side of the trade, it usually pays to be a bit cautious and see what direction will emerge in any particular asset class.

This is because we believe the best risk/reward returns occur when volatility is low and steady uptrends can be sustained.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw the “flash crash” in precious metals, and in the past week we had some big sell-offs in US tech and Bitcoin.

Although everything was initially taken down at the end of last week, we are already seeing a bounce to bring us back to where we were a week ago.

These bouts of volatility could be starts of new trends, or perhaps certain assets just need to settle down to get moving in the same direction again.

In the case of precious metals, they seem to be settling down and getting ready to eventually head higher again.

In the case of US tech stocks, it still remains to be seen whether there is going to be a sustained move higher or lower.

Either way, the sideways range for the overall index is probably going to come to an end very soon.

Today we offer a technical view on ALS Ltd ((ALQ))

ALS

During October-December, ALS was forming an inverse-head-and-shoulders as a continuation pattern.

That’s it, it was taking a breather from the uptrend.

The upside break in early January was the buying opportunity. However, the past few days has seen it come back to retest the breakout.

This dip from the last few days is therefore a buying opportunity for those willing to run a stop just under support near $22.50.

ALS is expected to continue trending higher from here.

