ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-02-26

Daily Market Reports | Feb 10 2026

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.270 12.76% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.500 -22.12% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 1.740 10.83% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.500 -20.63% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 7.240 8.38% PMT – PMET RESOURCES INC 0.580 -10.77% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 4.090 7.92% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 4.500 -9.46% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.380 7.30% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 2.550 7.14% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.280 -6.19% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 25.950 -6.11% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.620 6.07% CSL – CSL LIMITED 171.390 -4.98% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.570 5.70% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 16.050 -4.24% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.460 5.58% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.210 -3.91% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 6.520 5.50% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 8.120 -3.79% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.500 5.49% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 19.690 -3.39% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.130 5.48% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 1.860 -2.62% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.000 5.26% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.240 -2.53% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.410 5.13% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 25.380 -2.50% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 5.890 4.99% MYR – MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.400 -2.44% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 11.620 4.68% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 36.710 -2.44% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 174.870 4.64% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.750 -2.39% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.920 4.35% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.080 -1.93% OBM – ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED 1.250 4.17% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 39.280 -1.82%

