KuCoin Launches “Wen Lambo” Campaign to Mark Australian Expansion with Exclusive Luxury Client Experiences

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin today announced the launch of its "Wen Lambo" campaign, marking the company’s first client initiative designed specifically for Australian local clients following the expansion of its operations and platform offerings in Australia. The campaign is a further step in KuCoin’s local market strategy, following its registration as a Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) with AUSTRAC and the establishment of its Sydney CBD headquarters late last year.

Developed with the Australian crypto community at its core, the campaign is designed to engage local clients through KuCoin’s newly launched Australian platform. By anchoring participation to executed daily engagement activities, the initiative supports the transition of Australian users to a fully localised trading environment, backed by services tailored to local market needs.

Over the past year, KuCoin has prioritised regulatory alignment, operational transparency, and the development of compliant, resilient, and scalable Web3 infrastructure in Australia. This includes localized fiat access and seamless bank transfer capabilities, derivatives trading for retail and wholesale users, aimed at improving accessibility and reliability for local users while meeting regulatory expectations.

Moving beyond digital-only engagement, the campaign places emphasis on premium, experience-led rewards that connect participants with the global crypto ecosystem in a tangible way. The major prize offers the winning participant and a companion a curated luxury experience in Dubai, including first-class flights, luxury accommodation, a Lamborghini driving experience featuring a KuCoin-branded wrap, and VIP access to Token2049 Dubai. The experience is designed to provide direct, in-person engagement with the wider crypto community, allowing participants to experience the industry beyond online platforms.

Alongside the Wen Lambo campaign, KuCoin Australia has also launched its dedicated Rewards Hub, designed to support new and migrating users as they onboard to the local platform. The Rewards Hub offers locally created incentives, including KYC completion rewards, deposit rewards, and first-trade rewards, providing Australian clients with multiple ways to engage and earn as they begin trading on KuCoin Australia. Both new and existing Australian users are eligible to participate in these ongoing, locally tailored campaigns.

KuCoin commit to be a long-term partner in the country’s evolving financial and digital asset landscape. The campaign invites local clients to engage with KuCoin’s Australian platform while participating in a broader, globally connected Web3 community.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform delivers innovative digital-asset services, offering access to 1,000+ listed tokens, spot and futures trading, institutional wealth management, and a Web3 wallet.

Recognized by Forbes and Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, underscoring its commitment to top-tier security. With AUSTRAC registration in Australia and a MiCA license in Austria, KuCoin continues expanding its regulated footprint under CEO BC Wong, building a reliable and trusted digital-asset ecosystem.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com

