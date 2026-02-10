Sungrow Partners with UNSW and Dubbo Regional Council on Energy Management and VPP Research

PR NewsWire | Feb 10 2026

DUBBO, Australia, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the leading global PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has successfully delivered a hybrid battery energy storage solution in collaboration with the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and Dubbo Regional Council, supporting advanced research into Energy Management Systems (EMS) and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) technologies.



UNSW Project Leader Scientia Professor Deo Prasad AO, Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Josh Black, Sungrow representative Richard Chen and Dr. Robert Gordon from TRaCE (from left to right)

The project provides a dedicated product and system platform for the UNSW Energy Team to test, validate and industrialise next-generation EMS and VPP algorithms. Integrated with energy assets at the Dubbo Regional Council Building, the system also contributes to Council’s broader sustainability, energy efficiency and resilience objectives.

Project Overview

Sungrow was selected as the exclusive equipment supplier, UNSW acted as the engineering lead for the project, with Dubbo Regional Council as the system owner. The project was funded through TRaCE (Trailblazer for Recycling and Clean Energy), an initiative under the Australian Department of Education designed to accelerate the translation of university research into real-world applications. The project commenced in Q1 2025 and has now been successfully completed.



Technical Highlights:Intelligent Control, Coordinated Performance

System Composition: The solution consists of two Sungrow SH15T/SBH300 hybrid energy storage systems coordinated through a Logger1000.

Integration Method: The system is AC-coupled to the building’s existing solar PV installation, enabling seamless integration without disrupting the operation of the existing solar array.

Control and Coordination: UNSW’s Energy Management System (EMS) controls the entire setup via a single logger, while Sungrow’s battery systems operate in a coordinated manner to ensure stable, efficient, and reliable performance.

Advanced Functions: The platform supports advanced capabilities such as load monitoring, demand-side management, and predictive energy optimization based on weather and occupancy data.

Translating Research into Real-World Impact

This project represents a significant milestone in bridging academic research with practical energy solutions for Australian communities. By integrating Sungrow’s hybrid battery systems with UNSW’s EMS, the solution enables both behind-the-meter (BTM) and front-of-the-meter (FTM) functionality. This delivers operational value to Dubbo Regional Council by optimising energy use and reducing costs, while providing UNSW with a live, real-world "living lab" to validate and refine its research outcomes using real-time data.

"The system will allow us to save money directly for our community. Financial sustainability is one of the areas we are very focused on at the moment, and a real challenge for Councils right now, and this project will allow us to reduce our operating costs, which in turn reduces the costs for our community," said Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Josh Black.

"By combining Sungrow’s expertise, UNSW with the commitment of Dubbo Regional Council and the support of TRaCE, we are developing a solution that not only enhances energy efficiency today but also paves the way for scalable, sustainable energy management in buildings across Australia," said Scientia Professor Deo Prasad AO, UNSW Project Leader.

Strong Local Partnerships

The successful delivery of the project was underpinned by close collaboration with experienced local partners. Diverse Electrical, Sungrow’s long-term installation partner in the Dubbo region, delivered high-quality installation and commissioning services, working closely with UNSW and Council stakeholders throughout the project. SolarJuice also supported the deployment through local product distribution, ensuring timely access to equipment and logistical support.

Future Outlook

Sungrow and UNSW will continue to strengthen their collaboration on hybrid battery systems and energy management research. Future enhancements to the system are expected to include electric vehicle (EV) integration, National Electricity Market (NEM) trading capabilities, and backup power functionality, utilising Sungrow hardware and managed by UNSW’s EMS.

Beyond this installation, Sungrow’s Commercial & Industrial teams and UNSW are also progressing additional projects under the TRaCE initiative, further supporting the transition of Australian energy research into scalable, real-world solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

