Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global

Treasure Chest | Feb 10 2026

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is WiseTech Global.

By Danielle Ecuyer

Whose Idea Is It?

Macquarie

The subject:

Macquarie does not 100% dismiss the potential threat of future AI development to present business models, but at the same time posits, when it comes to WiseTech Global ((WTC)) specifically, AI disruption fears have gone too far and been conflagrated with operational changes alongside an indiscriminate global SaaS sell off.

Global logistics offers high barriers to entry

More info:

WiseTech Global’s share price has been swept up in the indiscriminate global software-as-a-service sell-off, referred to as SaaSpocalypse by Ord Minnett, driven in large part by AI disruption concerns as major players like Anthropic and Google Gemini develop agentic plug-ins that could potentially challenge global software operators, effectively lowering barriers to entry and heightening competitive pressures.

The speed and severity of the global SaaS sell-off went full galactic last week, with Ord Minnett noting the broader Australian software sector has de-rated by around -30% since the launch of agentic AI tools.