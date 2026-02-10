Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global

Treasure Chest | Feb 10 2026

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is WiseTech Global.

By Danielle Ecuyer

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

Whose Idea Is It?

Macquarie

The subject:

Macquarie does not 100% dismiss the potential threat of future AI development to present business models, but at the same time posits, when it comes to WiseTech Global ((WTC)) specifically, AI disruption fears have gone too far and been conflagrated with operational changes alongside an indiscriminate global SaaS sell off.

Global logistics offers high barriers to entry

Global logistics offers high barriers to entry

More info:

WiseTech Global’s share price has been swept up in the indiscriminate global software-as-a-service sell-off, referred to as SaaSpocalypse by Ord Minnett, driven in large part by AI disruption concerns as major players like Anthropic and Google Gemini develop agentic plug-ins that could potentially challenge global software operators, effectively lowering barriers to entry and heightening competitive pressures.

The speed and severity of the global SaaS sell-off went full galactic last week, with Ord Minnett noting the broader Australian software sector has de-rated by around -30% since the launch of agentic AI tools.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Australian investors stay informed with FNArena – your trusted source for Australian financial news. We deliver expert analysis, daily updates on the ASX and commodity markets, and deep insights into companies on the ASX200 and ASX300, and beyond. Whether you're seeking a reliable financial newsletter or comprehensive finance news and detailed insights, FNArena offers unmatched coverage of the stock market news that matters. As a leading financial online newspaper, we help you stay ahead in the fast-moving world of Australian finance news.

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-02-26

Feb 10 2026 - Daily Market Reports
2
Treasure Chest: WiseTech Global

Feb 10 2026 - Treasure Chest
3
The Great Capex Catch-Up: When Infrastructure Pipelines Meet a Commodity Gale

Feb 10 2026 - Australia
4
ALS Shares Resuming Uptrend

Feb 10 2026 - Technicals
5
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 10-Feb-2026

Feb 10 2026 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: 2026 Off To The Races

Jan 20 2026 - Weekly Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-30 Jan 2026

Jan 23 2026 - Weekly Reports
3
The Overnight Report: Whiff Of Sell America

Jan 20 2026 - Daily Market Reports
4
Silicon Shock: When AI Demand Broke The Supply Chain

Jan 15 2026 - International
5
Oz Equities: From Tech Darlings To Value Pivot

Jan 14 2026 - Australia
6
The Overnight Report: Sell Software, Buy Gold

Feb 04 2026 - Daily Market Reports