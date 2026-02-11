ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 5.200 14.79% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 9.890 11.75% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 36.870 10.92% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 10.880 -6.37% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.110 10.00% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.270 -5.42% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 16.280 8.68% AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED 2.370 -5.20% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 5.490 8.07% RMD – RESMED INC 36.790 -4.71% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 169.560 6.82% CSL – CSL LIMITED 163.440 -4.64% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.860 6.29% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.700 -4.11% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.900 5.88% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.350 5.58% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.600 -3.74% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.760 5.34% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.950 -3.42% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.250 5.23% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.830 -3.41% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 6.890 5.03% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.380 -3.25% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 39.200 4.93% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 31.290 -3.13% VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED 5.760 4.73% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.750 -3.08% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.470 4.70% UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.760 -2.99% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.050 4.54% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 3.290 -2.66% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 5.400 4.45% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.840 -2.64% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 2.000 4.17% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.130 -2.59% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.580 4.14% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 21.410 -2.55%

