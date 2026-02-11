ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|5.200
|14.79%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.110
|-8.33%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|9.890
|11.75%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.140
|-6.67%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|36.870
|10.92%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|10.880
|-6.37%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.110
|10.00%
|BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
|2.270
|-5.42%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|16.280
|8.68%
|AEL – AMPLITUDE ENERGY LIMITED
|2.370
|-5.20%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|5.490
|8.07%
|RMD – RESMED INC
|36.790
|-4.71%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|169.560
|6.82%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|163.440
|-4.64%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.860
|6.29%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.700
|-4.11%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.900
|5.88%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.480
|-4.00%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.350
|5.58%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.600
|-3.74%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.760
|5.34%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.950
|-3.42%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|9.250
|5.23%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.830
|-3.41%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|6.890
|5.03%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.380
|-3.25%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|39.200
|4.93%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|31.290
|-3.13%
|VAU – VAULT MINERALS LIMITED
|5.760
|4.73%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|9.750
|-3.08%
|PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED
|14.470
|4.70%
|UNI – UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|8.760
|-2.99%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|11.050
|4.54%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|3.290
|-2.66%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|5.400
|4.45%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|8.840
|-2.64%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|2.000
|4.17%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.130
|-2.59%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|11.580
|4.14%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|21.410
|-2.55%
