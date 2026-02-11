Mission Ready: GOOLOO Equips Australian Volunteer Fire Fleets with Critical Auto-Rescue Gear

PR NewsWire | 1:42 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As volunteer rescue fleets confront extreme heatwaves and hazardous bushfire conditions across Victoria, maintaining vehicle uptime is critical. GOOLOO, a global pioneer in automotive safety solutions, has deployed essential emergency equipment to the frontlines, donating 30 units of its rugged A3 Jump Starter & Tire Inflator to support local response teams.

The initiative, executed on February 8 in partnership with the local organization HOPE FOR BOROONDARA AND BEYOND at St. Hilary’s Anglican Church, addresses a vital operational challenge: vehicle reliability in hostile environments. Bushfire zones present extreme risks to machinery; soaring temperatures often lead to battery failures, while debris-strewn tracks cause frequent tire damage.

"In emergency response, a dead battery or a flat tire isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a mission stopper," said a spokesperson for GOOLOO. "We engineered the A3 to handle exactly these kinds of unpredictable scenarios. By equipping these volunteer fleets, we are ensuring that the rescuers can focus on saving lives, knowing their equipment won’t let them down."

The GOOLOO A3 was selected for this deployment due to its dual-capability design. It combines powerful jump-starting performance with a high-efficiency tire inflator in a single, portable unit. This integration allows volunteer crews to rapidly troubleshoot vehicle issues on-site without waiting for backup, maintaining the momentum of evacuation and firefighting efforts.

A representative from the volunteer rescue fleet noted the tactical value of the gear: "Our vehicles take a beating on these rough terrains. Having a professional-grade solution like the GOOLOO A3 on board means we can self-rescue and keep moving. It adds a critical layer of safety to our operations."

Trusted by over 2 million drivers worldwide, GOOLOO views this contribution not merely as a donation, but as an extension of its core mission: to provide power and safety when it matters most.

About GOOLOO

GOOLOO is a global leader in portable power and automotive safety tools, empowering over 2 million users to travel with confidence. Engineered by automotive specialists, GOOLOO’s lineup of jump starters and power solutions is built to perform in the most demanding conditions. Whether for daily drivers, outdoor adventurers, or emergency responders, GOOLOO delivers the reliability needed to face any challenge on the road.

