Treasure Chest: AI Risks To Insurance Brokers

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today's idea is about AI threats to insurance brokers as new AI-digital tools launch overseas.

By Danielle Ecuyer

Whose Idea Is It?

UBS

UBS

The subject:

As the risks of AI disruption create fear and indiscriminate selling across multiple sectors, UBS has analysed the potential risks of disintermediation in Australia's insurance broking industry.

AI risks to insurance

More info:

As AI tech disruption fears cascade across sectors, insurance and wealth management have been the latest to be swept up in the market’s indiscriminate 'sell now, ask questions later' mood.

UBS is quick off the mark after Tuesday’s sell off in insurance broker shares, with AUB Group ((AUB)) down -6% and Steadfast Group ((SDF)) down -10%, outlining why the Australian insurance and insurance broking industry retains considerable competitive advantages and barriers to entry.