AI Fears Overwhelm REA’s Operational Resilience

By Greg Peel

Digital real estate company REA Group’s ((REA)) first half revenue rose 5% year on year. Earnings were up 6%, profit 9% and the fully franked interim dividend 13%.

REA announced a $200m on-market share buyback in response to its weakening share price, down almost -30% from $250-plus in less than nine months.

The result was broadly in line with consensus expectations. While revenue and earnings were only -1% under consensus expectation and full year yield guidance appeared strong, lowered FY26 volume guidance and closed “operating jaws” (cost growth exceeding revenue growth in the period) for Australia in the first half arguably disappointed the market, Morgans suggests.

But all analysts agree there was more to REA’s -8% share plunge on the day than slight disappointment. There is more to the story.

While the results were a minor miss, UBS notes key drags were from Media and Elara, whereas Core Residential performed in line, giving this broker comfort on sustainability of growth in the medium term.

UBS further notes Australian “jaws” closed modestly in the first half, driven by softer volumes and timing of lumpy marketing spend (sponsorship of the Ashes and Australian Open).

REA’s FY26 guidance sees volume downgraded compared to expectations, with a -1-3% decline now expected versus broadly flat guidance prior. REA India remains a very competitive market, Morgans notes, and revenue there was flat year on year.

Citi points out lowered listing volume guidance is not driven by RBA rate hikes but more about overall listings being weaker in the first seven months, especially in Perth and Brisbane, compared to expectation. Guidance does nevertheless assume two rate hikes in the second half.

The result itself highlighted the resilience of REA’s franchise in a tougher volume environment, Morgans believes, with strong yield growth (14%) offsetting a -6% decline in listings.

Management’s expectation is for double-digit growth in FY27, which likely implies a similar price increase in FY27 as in FY26.

Given competitive concerns from Costar/Domain, this is positive in Citi’s view, but also in-line with a view that Costar/Domain is unlikely to impact REA in the near-term.

The Elephant in the Room

Back to that -8% share price fall.

While a slight miss on revenue and disappointing FY26 volume guidance were enough to drive at least a modest pullback, analysts acknowledge the fall was likely exacerbated by a fears spreading around the globe about further AI developments disrupting Software-as-a-Service and comparable businesses, including online portals.

Share prices in such companies across the globe have been dramatically de-rated over the past eight months or so, led by the US. As mentioned, REA's own share price had already pulled back significantly prior to Friday's market update.

These rapid and ongoing AI developments have created debate on structural change within online real estate classifieds. Macquarie notes most company stock prices are down in the last twelve-months (-23% average decline), and valuations are trading around pre-covid levels, following a multi-year post-covid re-rating.

Whether online real-estate classifieds are a net beneficiary of AI is too early to call in Macquarie’s view. This broker does think real estate is more protected than the AI risks facing small consumer shopping transactions.

The real estate industry has historically seen disruptive shifts in the past, such as from print to digital, as well as complementary changes, such as the introduction of mobile phones, but Macquarie is cautious about putting AI into either of these categories just yet.

Importantly, REA is not simply waiting around to see what happens.

REA developed and deployed natural language search and conversational search functions on-platform during the period, leveraging a global tech team utilising AI, Bell Potter notes.

Key engagement metrics remain strong (buyer leads up 20%, seller leads up 38% and record audience and monthly visits) giving REA a strong base to leverage AI capabilities in order to defend its existing moat.

Australia’s largest agency network, Ray White, has signed up to REA’s new agency dataset and market intelligence offering within self-service platform, Ignite, which appears to be embedding REA within large agency workflows, Bell Potter notes. REA has also deployed generative AI within Ignite as a lead prospecting tool.

Marketplace valuations have declined significantly reflecting the potential impact and uncertainty of AI/large language model iterations displacing software-related businesses. REA is seen as potentially exposed at a search function level and platform development level, Bell Potter acknowledges, though company management appears to be leaning into the opportunity.

UBS points to industry feedback suggesting REA still delivers the largest number of buyer enquiry leads to agents, driven by continued growth in audiences. Management noted traffic from AI remains less than 1% and recently declined, further suggesting to UBS strength in “direct eye-balls” to platform. It is, however, early days, UBS admits.

Jarden has published a framework of 59 questions across nine categories to assess potential AI disruption risks. This broker sees REA as the most protected from AI in its online classifieds coverage given a combination of unique data, proactive investment in AI capability, strong market position, and lack of structural risks to its vertical (housing).

Jarden notes REA is confident it can manage AI-related investments within its existing framework (positive jaws), and highlighted a number of AI-led features (eg natural language search rollout, conversational search beta, AI-generated smart summaries for agent leads, to name a few).

However, this broker too acknowledges significant uncertainty about the rate of improvement of AI-based technologies.