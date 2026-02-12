ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.120
|9.09%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|7.640
|-32.63%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|40.350
|8.47%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.280
|-26.86%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|178.740
|5.41%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|129.000
|-23.88%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|29.390
|4.00%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|3.930
|-13.05%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.500
|3.88%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.840
|-12.93%
|PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED
|4.430
|3.75%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.350
|-12.50%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|11.410
|3.73%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|4.950
|-12.23%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|8.370
|3.72%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.390
|-11.02%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|10.160
|2.73%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|2.670
|-9.49%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|168.800
|2.58%
|GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED
|4.410
|-9.45%
|AMC – AMCOR PLC
|69.850
|2.48%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.100
|-9.09%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|46.540
|2.31%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|2.870
|-8.89%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.920
|2.22%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|79.870
|-8.65%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|1.000
|2.04%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|76.920
|-8.43%
|BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED
|52.090
|2.00%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|24.490
|-8.31%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.110
|1.83%
|EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.140
|-7.81%
|WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
|41.000
|1.81%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|3.320
|-7.78%
|ABG – ABACUS GROUP
|1.140
|1.79%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|1.450
|-7.64%
|BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
|34.010
|1.70%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|151.950
|-7.46%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|7.110
|1.57%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.060
|-7.21%
