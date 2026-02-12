ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.120 9.09% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 7.640 -32.63% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 40.350 8.47% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.280 -26.86% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 178.740 5.41% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 129.000 -23.88% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 29.390 4.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 3.930 -13.05% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 11.500 3.88% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.840 -12.93% PLS – PLS GROUP LIMITED 4.430 3.75% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.350 -12.50% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 11.410 3.73% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 4.950 -12.23% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 8.370 3.72% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.390 -11.02% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.160 2.73% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 2.670 -9.49% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 168.800 2.58% GDG – GENERATION DEVELOPMENT GROUP LIMITED 4.410 -9.45% AMC – AMCOR PLC 69.850 2.48% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.100 -9.09% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 46.540 2.31% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 2.870 -8.89% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.920 2.22% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 79.870 -8.65% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.000 2.04% XRO – XERO LIMITED 76.920 -8.43% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 52.090 2.00% 360 – LIFE360 INC 24.490 -8.31% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.110 1.83% EOS – ELECTRO OPTIC SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.140 -7.81% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 41.000 1.81% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 3.320 -7.78% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.140 1.79% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 1.450 -7.64% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 34.010 1.70% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 151.950 -7.46% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.110 1.57% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.060 -7.21%

