Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 12, 2026

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

FCL FINEOS CORPORATION HOLDINGS PLC

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $2.44

Moelis rates ((FCL)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Moelis upgrades Fineos Corp to Buy from Hold, noting successful execution of large scale projects has underpinned the company's competitive position.

The business has set clear medium to longer term goals with management targeting 75% of revenue from subscriptions in FY29 and 40% EBITDA margins, with slowing investment in R&D.

The broker ascertains 2025 guidance is aligned with progress towards these goals. FX headwinds will deliver revenue at the lower end of guidance, commentary points out, which adds to some uncertainty about estimates for 2026.

Currency is an external factor and does not detract from underlying progress, Moelis adds. Target is $3.27.

This report was published on February 9, 2026.

Target price is $3.27 Current Price is $2.44 Difference: $0.83

If FCL meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 231.28.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.88 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 277.59.

This company reports in EUR. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

LNW LIGHT & WONDER INC

Gaming - Overnight Price: $164.20

Jarden rates ((LNW)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden highlights resilient US land-based gaming demand, with 4Q25 commercial GGR up 1.4% y/y and tribal markets underpinning CPI-plus growth, supporting a constructive backdrop for suppliers.

Game performance data to December shows Aristorcrat Leisure ((ALL)) and Light & Wonder dominating premium Gaming Ops, representing around 83% of top-performing leased units, with Aristocrat maintaining leadership via Dragon Link and Phoenix Link, while Light & Wonder gains momentum across new releases.

Jarden retains a Buy rating and $195 target for Light & Wonder.

This report was published on February 5, 2026.

Target price is $195.00 Current Price is $164.20 Difference: $30.8

If LNW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

Current consensus price target is $205.00, suggesting upside of 33.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1022.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 819.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1203.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1035.6, implying annual growth of 26.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

MGH MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $4.35

Canaccord Genuity rates ((MGH)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity retains Buy on Maas Group after the company agreed to sell its Construction Materials division to Heidelberg Materials for up to $1,703m.

The broker views the deal as a strategic reset, with proceeds expected to strengthen the balance sheet and fund a pivot toward digital infrastructure and electrification.

Maas is also taking a $100m minority stake in Firmus, following an initial contract win in December, which Canaccord sees as an early foothold in data centre-related work.

Forecasts are unchanged at this stage, but the target price is cut to $5.04 from $5.36 to reflect execution risk and lower near-term visibility.

This report was published on February 5, 2026.

Target price is $5.04 Current Price is $4.35 Difference: $0.69

If MGH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges) .

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 26.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.73.

Forecast for FY27:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY27 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 33.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.30%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.18.

