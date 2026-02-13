ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-02-26

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.400
|9.38%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.870
|-22.82%
|GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC
|1.740
|8.07%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|18.480
|-22.32%
|ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.080
|5.04%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|199.220
|-18.90%
|NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED
|14.020
|3.70%
|QOR – QORIA LIMITED
|0.310
|-11.43%
|ARF – ARENA REIT
|3.580
|3.17%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|42.620
|-10.41%
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.580
|2.95%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|22.020
|-10.09%
|AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED
|10.420
|2.56%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.460
|-9.90%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|31.020
|2.38%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|138.030
|-9.16%
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.450
|2.27%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|15.840
|-9.02%
|SCG – SCENTRE GROUP
|3.790
|1.61%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|8.730
|-8.49%
|CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT
|3.210
|1.58%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.380
|-8.46%
|HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT
|1.310
|1.55%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|118.220
|-8.36%
|BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED
|23.300
|1.35%
|BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|0.110
|-8.33%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|40.890
|1.34%
|SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1
|10.460
|-8.33%
|TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED
|4.940
|1.23%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.170
|-8.17%
|VCX – VICINITY CENTRES
|2.570
|1.18%
|XYZ – BLOCK INC
|69.550
|-7.93%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|5.170
|1.17%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|4.910
|-7.18%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.650
|1.06%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|16.310
|-7.07%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|6.870
|1.03%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.840
|-7.07%
|TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED
|14.000
|1.01%
|TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED
|20.170
|-7.05%
