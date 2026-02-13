ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-02-26

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.400 9.38% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.870 -22.82%
GQG – GQG PARTNERS INC 1.740 8.07% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 18.480 -22.32%
ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 12.080 5.04% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 199.220 -18.90%
NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 14.020 3.70% QOR – QORIA LIMITED 0.310 -11.43%
ARF – ARENA REIT 3.580 3.17% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 42.620 -10.41%
HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.580 2.95% 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.020 -10.09%
AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.420 2.56% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.460 -9.90%
GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 31.020 2.38% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 138.030 -9.16%
CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.450 2.27% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 15.840 -9.02%
SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.790 1.61% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 8.730 -8.49%
CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 3.210 1.58% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.380 -8.46%
HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.310 1.55% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 118.220 -8.36%
BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 23.300 1.35% BOT – BOTANIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33%
ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 40.890 1.34% SX2 – SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LIMITED CHEES DEPOSITORY INTEREST REPR 1 10.460 -8.33%
TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 4.940 1.23% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.170 -8.17%
VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.570 1.18% XYZ – BLOCK INC 69.550 -7.93%
SGP – STOCKLAND 5.170 1.17% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.910 -7.18%
VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.650 1.06% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 16.310 -7.07%
IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 6.870 1.03% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.840 -7.07%
TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 14.000 1.01% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 20.170 -7.05%

