Next Week At A Glance – 16-20 Feb 2026

A brief look at important company events and economic data releases next week.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian finance:

“The market is not abandoning innovation. It is repricing the cost of disruption”, said Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management this week.

-In contrast with Friday’s outcome, the local market has rallied over the last five days, up 2.86%, assisted by better-than-expected results from CommBank ((CBA)) and ANZ Bank ((ANZ)), boosting the Financials sector up almost 6%.

-Materials continued to do some heavy index lifting, up over 4.8%, with Utilities the new star sector, up 8% for the week, as the switching into perceived AI defensive sectors continued.

-Consumer staples also rallied over 3%, with Real Estate up over 2%.

-Countering the positive flows into those sectors, Healthcare sank almost -11% with earnings misses from CSL ((CSL)), Cochlear ((COH)) and Pro Medicus ((PME)), followed up with some brutal downward share price moves.

-The AI threats continued across Information Technology stocks, with the sector down over -4.5%, although the “fear” narrative has also rolled insurance brokers, wealth managers and now commercial real estate stocks in the US.

-For now, at least, the fear of the AI-unknown is leading investors to abandon any sectors with possible disintermediation or disruption fears.

-From a reporting season perspective, the volatility in share prices post updates is unlikely to abate any time soon, so be prepared for more jaw-dropping share price moves, both up and down.

-To keep track of the results, check out the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor with daily updates on the beats, misses and in line results https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

-Looking ahead to next week, the RBA February minutes drop on Tuesday, with the 4Q wage price update on Wednesday, and January unemployment data on Thursday, which may result in some further re-pricing of interest rate expectations.

-Tony Sycamore from IG notes the Australian interest rate market started Friday pricing in a 20% probability of a 25bp rate hike for the RBA’s March meeting (17th), with a full 25bp hike almost priced for the RBA’s June meeting.

-The US announces 4Q2025 GDP and Dec PCE inflation data next Friday and the US interest rate market starts the day pricing in roughly -52bps of Fed cuts for 2026, with the first -25bp move almost fully priced for June and a second in October.

The team at FNArena wishes everyone a great weekend.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Shell may sell $2bn stake in Woodside Energy’s ((WDS)) North West Shelf LNG project

-Global Investment Partners launches $565m/year Pacific National sale with JPMorgan

-Scape abandons Keyton deal which is likely to impact on Lendlease Group’s ((LLC)) asset sale plans

-Pepper Money ((PPM)) is approaching privatisation in KKR fund-to-fund transaction

-News Corp ((NWS)) is anticipating a sizeable payout from Anthropic’s copyright settlement as it pressures AI businesses to pay for its content

-RZ Resources is looking at $1bn ASX listing as US demand for critical minerals explodes

-Cobre ((CBE)) is raising $50m at 15c share to help fnd the acquisition of Chile’s Sierra Atacama mine

-PMET Resources ((PMT)) launches $110m capital raising

-Western Union is eyeing OFX Group ((OFX)) amid a strategic review

-KKR is continuing with Australian investments after GenesisCare losses

-Seek ((SEK)) is taking a -$356m impairment on Zhaopin investment ahead of 1H26 result

-Lenders push for receivership of Gupta’s Tahmoor mine

-Pepper Money ((PPM)) has confirmed a bid from Challenger ((CGF)) at $2.60 for no more than a quarter of the company and KKR would remain a shareholder

-Alphabet has attracted more than US$100bn of order for its US dollar bond sale, expected to total around US$15bn

-Zara billionaire joins Macquarie ((MQG)) as well as Brighter Super, Mercer and UniSuper in the $11.6bn take-over bid for Qube Holdings ((QUB))

-Perpetual ((PPT)) advances wealth unit sales discussions with Bain Capital

-Ironbark Asset Management is close to securing a global backer for its M&A plans

-Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) to sell European hospital stake with a de-merger reported as unlikely

-Alliance Nursing is up for sale with McGrathNicol’s guidance

-CSL ((CSL)) shares fell -5% to a one month low after the company announced at 4.05pm that CEO/MD Paul McKenzie was retiring with immediate effect

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) holds over $5bn in AI-related equity and $29bn in private credit exposure on its balance sheet

-Jarden may attract acquisition interest from global banks, such as Evercore

-Pacific Equity Partners looks to sell Cranky Health

-Retirement Communities is up for sale via Morgan Stanley

-Shell backed Corporate Carbon is looking for buyers

-Apax Partners is aiming for a $6.8m sale of Trade Me

-Revolution raises $60m for ASX-listed private credit trust

-Neuren Pharmaceuticals ((NEU)) announces a 12-month, up to 5% on-market share buyback, citing undervalued assets

-AGL Energy ((AGL)) seeks partner to develop a 2GW-plus portfolio of wind farms and agreed to sell its telco business (400k customers) in exchange for $115m in Aussie Broadband ((ABB)) shares, with an option to increase its stake

-Aussie Broadband ((ABB)) will become the third biggest internet services provider after AGL Energy ((AGL)) deal

-CEO of ASX ((ASX)), Helen Lofthouse is stepping down in May with the board in no rush to appoint a new CEO

-Lendlease Group ((LLC)) has secured Cbus Property and a super fund investor to buy out investors in a vehicle which controls interests in four major Australian malls

-PBIM’s real estate arm is investing $1.2bn into a data centre campus in Melbourne

-Firmus is seeking to raise US$300m post a US$10bn debt commitment from Blackstone and Coatue

-Nuveen Natural Capital, PSP Investments and Omers are among the parties circling Paraway Pastoral at around a $3bn valuation

-nib Holdings ((NHF)) has sold its international travel business to US-listed SiriusPoint for around $100m

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) exits Star Entertainment debt, WH Soul Pattinson ((SOL)) is reported as having paid 94c-95c in the dollar to increase its position to circa 50% of the debt

-Anglo American revives Queensland coal sale for $5bn as the $76bn Teck merger nears

-EQT Holdings ((EQT)) is considering selling super trustee unit or take drastic action after the ASIC fallout on the collapse of First Guardian

-Cibus Capital places almond producer Amaretto Almonds up for sale

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is eying a 50% stake in Victorian land titles registry for -$4bn

-Barbeques Galore enters receivership with 500 jobs at risk

-Future Fund retains a $103m stake in Palantir despite ethical concerns

-Prospect Resources ((PSC)) is aiming to raise $40m in equity

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

