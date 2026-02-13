Ulu?u’s Global Art Icon ‘Field of Light’ Marks 10 Years with Public Celebrations

PR NewsWire | 11:00 AM

Bruce Munro’s original installation reaches 750,000 visitors as new art, guest experiences and cultural collaborations are unveiled by Ayers Rock Resort, Ulu?u.

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – One of the world’s most recognisable large-scale light installations, Bruce Munro’s Field of Light, marks its 10th anniversary in 2026, celebrated with events and collaborations across Australia.

Opening in 2016 as a temporary installation, Field of Light has since welcomed more than 750,000 visitors and become Munro’s longest-running artwork. Set in the desert near Ulu?u, it spans the size of seven football fields and comprises 50,000 solar-powered stems inspired by native wildflowers after rain. The installation sits gently on A?angu Country, a place of continuing cultural significance stretching back tens of thousands of years.

Its influence now extends worldwide: Field of Light at Ulu?u helped inspire Munro installations at Sensorio in California, Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania, Freedom Plaza in Manhattan and Salcombe in the UK. Yet Ulu?u remains the concept’s original and most enduring expression, drawing global audiences to Australia’s spiritual heart.

Ayers Rock Resort will mark the anniversary with a program of events, including a new mural in Melbourne on Wurundjeri Country, co-created by A?angu artist Valerie Brumby and Wurundjeri muralist Alex Kerr; VIP Evenings with Bruce Munro at Field of Light; complimentary Q&A sessions at the Resort; and refreshed menus for Field of Light dining experiences, featuring native and Indigenous ingredients from First Nations-owned Cooee Native Ingredients Australia.

Matt Cameron-Smith, CEO of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, operator of Ayers Rock Resort, said: "It was meant to open for one year; it’s been ten. Field of Light is now one of the most loved and photographed experiences in Australia. We’re incredibly proud to see it reach a decade, shining brighter than ever. This anniversary is a chance to celebrate the artwork, the landscape and the cultural stories that make this place so special."

Bruce Munro added: "Field of Light began as a personal response to the beauty and energy of the desert at Ulu?u. I never imagined it would grow into a global series of installations. Ulu?u is where the idea came to life and will always be the spiritual home of the artwork. Creating it was a dream come true, and it’s a personal joy to see it still shining in the landscape that inspired it."

A?angu artist Valerie Brumby said: "Doing this artwork, painting the sunset over the Field of Light makes me feel happy and proud. This is good for the tourists to see, and we are making a mural to show everyone how beautiful it is."

The anniversary year also highlights Ayers Rock Resort’s growing collection of immersive experiences: Wintjiri Wi?u, a drone and light experience created in partnership with A?angu sharing a chapter of an ancient creation story, and Sunrise Journeys, a female-led laser and light experience co-created by three A?angu women artists.

For information/bookings, visit ayersrockresort.com.au

